‘Love Is Blind’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Netflix, Producer Reacts to Season 2 Splits

“Love Is Blind” is back! The Netflix reality series, produced by Kinetic Content and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will return for its 12-episode third season on Oct. 19, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Once again, the experiment will follow singles looking for love — this time in Dallas — as they are hopeful to fall for The One without ever having seen them. The pairs who choose to get engaged then get to meet and love in the real world, and attempt to plan their weddings and decide if they will stay married.

Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith and Heather Crowe executive produce. The first four episodes of Season 3 will be released on Oct. 19. Episodes 5-7 will debut Oct. 26, followed by episodes 8-10 on Nov. 9. The finale and the reunion will drop on Nov. 9.

Of all the pairs from the first two seasons of “Love Is Blind,” only two — both from Season 1 — are still married today. Last season, all the duos split either on the wedding day or afterward. However, none of that will impact the Season 3 cast, as they never saw Season 2. The third season was filmed immediately after Season 2 wrapped, over a year ago.

“You think that people are going to have an expectation coming into a show that’s formed based on what they’ve seen on a previous season. But this show just confounds all expectations at every turn,” Coelen told Tudum. “No matter how you come into it, it elicits these real, authentic feelings from people — no matter what happens.”

He also reacted to the recent splits of Season 2 married couples Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

“I don’t personally measure the success of the show based on whether people stay together or don’t stay together,” he said. “From a producer standpoint, from a story standpoint, I don’t want [the participants] to think at all about the show.”

Watch the first promo below: