‘Love Is Blind’ Sets Season 2 Reunion Date

The “Love Is Blind” cast is getting back together. On Friday, March 4, Netflix will debut season 2 the reunion special, during which some of the contestants will reunite to look back at their time on the show and share where they stand with their partner now. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will return as hosts.

Season 2 followed the engagements of six couples: Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee; Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen; Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson; Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones; Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams; and Mallory Zapata and Sal Perez.

Five of the couples made it to the altar. Hurley, who made a connection with Jansen in the pods, called things off with Abrams shortly after they met in person.

Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Shaina Hurley. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Two other couples also got engaged in the pods — Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams, and Joey Miller and Caitlin McKee — but cameras didn’t follow their journeys due to time and resource constraints. Both couples have since split.

“It’s a lot of guesswork, to be honest. We don’t know what’s gonna happen,” creator Chris Coelen told Variety about choosing which duos to follow. “In Season 1, we were following Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, and we were like, it’s gonna be so boring. They’re gonna say yes, and, of course, they’re getting married. And they didn’t. We had no idea and continue to have no idea what’s going to happen in the stories that we choose. If we are so lucky as we have been in Season 1 and Season 2 to have more engagements then we’re able to follow, then we go with our gut. Like, these seem like a good, genuine, cross section of authentic stories.”

The weddings played out during the finale episode and is sure to leave fans shocked.

“Being there in person on the wedding day is literally like, for me, being at the Super Bowl. It’s crazy. You have no idea what’s going to happen, no idea what’s going to transpire. It’s amazingly exciting,” Coelen says. “Sometimes you think that you’re sure and then it doesn’t go the way that you expect it to go.”

“Love Is Blind,” produced by Kinetic Content, is streaming on Netflix.