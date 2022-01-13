‘Love is Blind’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date, First Teaser at Netflix

“Love is Blind” is back for Season 2 just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Netflix’s hit reality dating series will debut its second season with five episodes on Feb. 11. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the series places singles in individual “pods,” through which they date without being able to see each other. As connections begin to form, the couples are only able to meet face-to-face after they’ve become engaged. After the proposals and in person meetings, the couples go to a resort retreat to get to know each other better before returning to the outside world. The series then follows them to their wedding days, seeing who makes it and who doesn’t. “Love is Blind” bills itself as an experiment designed to test whether people can truly fall in love based on personality rather than looks.

“The pods are officially open!” Vanessa announces as the start of the teaser.

“This experiment interests me because, you know… I don’t have boobs and a butt,” says one woman in the trailer.

Season 2 will take place in Chicago. After the first five episodes premiere, Netflix will release four more on Feb. 18 and the season finale on Feb. 25. Kinetic Content produces.

Season 1, which debuted in 2020, was a hit among fans for the dramatic scenarios it produced. Variety’s review noted that the show’s “willingness to frankly depict human strangeness feels, in a moment of particularly massaged reality TV, thrilling.” Six couples got engaged on the season, and two made it to the altar. Both of the married couples — including fan-favorites Lauren and Cameron — are still together, as was revealed on the reunion episode at the end of the season and the additional “After the Altar” special that released in 2021.

See the teaser below.