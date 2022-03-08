‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Reunites by Crashing Fan Wedding

Never fear: You haven’t seen the last of the “Love Is Blind” cast yet. In a heart-warming video released by Netflix on Tuesday, members of the pod squad reunited on screen once more for… another wedding.

“Love is Blind” cast members surprised Alexandra Muckenhirn and Olaf Erdmann, a couple who are fans of the hit reality dating show, by throwing their wedding at the “Love Is Blind” chapel in Las Vegas.

Season 2’s Deepti Vempati, Danielle Ruhl-Thompson and Iyanna Jones (née McNeely) became “honorary bridesmaids” — while Nick Thompson, Jarrette Jones and Salvador Perez were “honorary groomsmen.” Nick and Vanessa Lachey also sent their best wishes and wedding day gifts.

Everyone’s favorite Season 1 power-couple, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton, officiated the ceremony.

“Love is patient. Love is kind. And, as everyone in this room knows, love is truly blind,” Speed-Hamilton said in the video.

Muckenhirn and Erdmann met when they were both in school, where Erdmann taught one of Muckenhirn’s classes as a first year student advisor.

“I went to college on a student visa and that has an expiration date,” said Erdmann, who is originally from Brazil. “The long distance is never something we wanted to do.”

“We had originally thought it was only going to be a few months, until COVID,” said Muckenhirn. “And that’s the longest that we’ve ever been apart… [But] I feel like us being able to take a step back from doing anything physical — and just really learning, and growing, and being intuitive with each other emotionally — it really did help. It made us strong.”

For the wedding ceremony and reception, the couple was surrounded by both loved ones (in-person and remotely) and the “Love is Blind” cast — who also helped them get ready for the big day. In iconic Sal-fashion, Perez played the “Bridal Chorus” on ukulele (*swoon*). Other castmates shared toasts at the reception.

“To the beautiful bride and groom, we want to thank you first and foremost for allowing us to crash your special day,” said Jones.

Watch more in the video below.