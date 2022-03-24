Netflix Renews ‘Love Is Blind’ Through Season 5; Picks Up ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ and Orders More ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Netflix has fully committed to the reality dating show craze, announcing a robust year-round slate, including new seasons of “Love Is Blind,” “Love on the Spectrum” and “Indian Matchmaking.”

“Love Is Blind,” the second season of which premiered on Feb. 11, has now been renewed for Season 4 and 5. But fans won’t have to wait too long to see more of the series — its third season, which was filmed in Dallas, Texas, and a spinoff show, “Love Is Blind: After the Altar,” will both premiere later this year. “After the Altar” will catch up with the Season 2 cast to see how they’re doing after deciding whether or not love is truly blind.

“Love on the Spectrum,“ the award-winning Australian series that has had two seasons on Netflix, is getting a version in the United States this year. According to its logline, the show is “an insightful and warm-hearted docu-reality series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. Following the success of the multi award-winning Australian series, this U.S.-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for something we all hope to find: love.”

Season 2 of the Emmy-nominated series “Indian Matchmaking” will premiere this year, and the series has also been renewed for Season 3. In the show, “matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it’s time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert.”

“Jewish Matchmaking,” a new series from the producers of “Indian Matchmaking,” will follow singles in the U.S. and Israel as they turn their dating lives over to a Jewish matchmaker. “Will using the traditional practice of shidduch help them find their soulmate in today’s world?” the show’s logline asks.

Though Season 1 of “The Ultimatum” — made by “Love Is Blind” producers Kinetic Content — doesn’t premiere until April 6, Netflix announced that the show will have an all-queer season coming soon. “The Ultimatum” follows six couples on the verge of marriage, who must decide within the span of eight weeks whether they want to commit or move on. During that time, they choose a partner from one of the other couples to get a glimpse of the future they might be missing.

Previously announced show “Dated and Related” will premiere this year. In it, pairs of siblings join together to find each other’s perfect match. “Will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullshit? Either way it might just be awkward as hell,” reads the logline.

Season 4 of “Too Hot to Handle,” the dating show where horny singles must abstain from any sexual activity, is on the way, though no release date has been announced yet.

Lastly, an untitled series hosted by “Love Is Blind’s” Nick Lachey will bring together still-single stars from your favorite Netflix shows — including “Too Hot To Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle” and “Selling Tampa” — in hopes of finding their perfect match.

And the collision of these worlds has already begun, as stars from “Love Is Blind” and “Too Hot To Handle” came together to make a music video as a fake boy band — inspired by Lachey’s days in 98 Degrees — to pair with the announcement. Watch N-2-LUV, consisting of Matt Barnett (“Love Is Blind” S1), Jarrette Jones (“Love Is Blind” S2), Harry Jowsey (“Too Hot To Handle” S1), Nathan Webb (“Too Hot To Handle” S2) and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (“Too Hot To Handle” S3), perform “Love Has No Offseason” below.