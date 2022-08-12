‘Love, Death, and Robots’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

“Love, Death, and Robots” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix.

The streaming giant made the announcement Friday via Instagram. The acclaimed episodic anthology series dropped its nine-episode third season on Netflix on May 20, 2022. Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The series has won 12 Emmy Awards to date, including picking up its third straight nomination for best short form animated program, as all the episodes are under 22 minutes long. The show won in the same category for both its first and second seasons. Alberto Mielgo also recently won the juried Emmy Award for best individual achievement in animation for his Season 3 episode “Jibaro,” in which a deaf knight and a siren become infatuated with one another.

Each episode of “Love, Death, and Robots” tells a different story done in different animation styles by creative teams from all over the world. The episodes also cover a broad range of genres, including comedy, drama, horror, and more. Each episode also mostly features different voice casts, with several high-profile actors having voiced characters on the show. Those include Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young, and Chris Parnell.

Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen serve as executive producers on the series, with Jennifer Yuh Nelson serving as supervising director.

“The way I felt is that there was not a lot of adult animation in the west, and particularly not in America, and particularly not at the budget levels that allowed for really high-end CG like what was going on at Pixar and DreamWorks for kids,” Miller said at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2021. “And we felt it was time to do that for adults.”