Tori Spelling to Host Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m.

The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it.

MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the couples must eliminate who they think is lying about their love from the competition. If they guess correctly and kick out liars, they add $25,000 to the prize fund each time. Only one couple can win and take home the entire prize pot, but will they be lovers, or will they be liars?”

Spelling, best known for her role on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” previously co-hosted “Messyness,” the fourth spinoff of “Ridiculousness,” alongside Nicole Polizzi, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray. She’s starred in multiple reality shows, including “The Masked Singer,” “Celebrity Show-Off” and “True Tori.” In 2019, she starred and co-produced in Fox’s “BH90210.”

Leanne Mucci, Craig Orr, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and John Varela serve as executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios; Sarah Tyekiff, Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Cheryl Price, Manus Wynne and Huw Slipper are executive producers for Lime Pictures.

The eight pairs are all from the US and the UK.

Watch the first promo below: