Hollywood Mourns Louie Anderson: ‘One of Comedy’s Greatest Gifts’

After news broke that “Baskets” star Louie Anderson died Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the Emmy-winning comedian. Anderson, who started the 1990s cartoon series “Life With Louie” and appeared in “Coming to America” and “Search Party,” was also a Las Vegas comedy staple, with his stand-up show “Louie: Larger Than Life” running from 2003 to 2012.

Michael McKean took to Twitter to honor Anderson and his work in “Baskets” alongside Zach Galifianakis. “Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson,” McKean wrote. “I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP.”

 

Posting a photo of Anderson, Bob Saget and himself, Gilbert Gottfried wrote on Twitter, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

Howie Mandel added, “What is going on? We just lost another beautiful funny friend . Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson. No words but love and shock.”

Comedy legend George Wallace shared on Twitter, “Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now. Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million.”

Henry Winkler also paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter, writing, “Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above… We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold… Good Bye.”

Jeff Ross quipped, “When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, ‘What’s the point of living?’ I loved them both.”

Comedian Doug Benson wrote on Twitter, “Louie is one of the first comedians I ever saw in person. He is not only hilarious, but a sweet man and a cheerleader for comedians and comedy. His work in ‘Baskets’ alone gives him legendary status.”

Stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan shared a photo of her and Louie on Twitter, writing, “Grateful I got to say goodbye. Loved him like a brother. My midwest king.”

Actor Michael Abbott Jr. also celebrated Anderson’s work on “Baskets,” writing, “Louie Anderson’s role as Christine on @BasketsFX will go down as one of tv comedies greatest gifts.”

Comedian and writer Travon Free also paid tribute on Twitter, writing, “Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend.”

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter, writing, “No words! RIP Louie!! One of my all time favorites.”

