Hollywood Mourns Louie Anderson: ‘One of Comedy’s Greatest Gifts’

After news broke that “Baskets” star Louie Anderson died Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the Emmy-winning comedian. Anderson, who started the 1990s cartoon series “Life With Louie” and appeared in “Coming to America” and “Search Party,” was also a Las Vegas comedy staple, with his stand-up show “Louie: Larger Than Life” running from 2003 to 2012.

Michael McKean took to Twitter to honor Anderson and his work in “Baskets” alongside Zach Galifianakis. “Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson,” McKean wrote. “I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP.”

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

Posting a photo of Anderson, Bob Saget and himself, Gilbert Gottfried wrote on Twitter, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Howie Mandel added, “What is going on? We just lost another beautiful funny friend . Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson. No words but love and shock.”

What is going on ? We just lost another beautiful funny friend . Omg there’s got to be more funny up there than down here. Norm Bob and now @LouieAnderson . No words but love and shock. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) January 21, 2022

Comedy legend George Wallace shared on Twitter, “Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin’ right about now. Everybody gets the light. You’ll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million.”

Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured, the very much alive @kathleenmadigan, who has promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38 pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022

Henry Winkler also paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter, writing, “Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above… We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold… Good Bye.”

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

Jeff Ross quipped, “When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, ‘What’s the point of living?’ I loved them both.”

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

Comedian Doug Benson wrote on Twitter, “Louie is one of the first comedians I ever saw in person. He is not only hilarious, but a sweet man and a cheerleader for comedians and comedy. His work in ‘Baskets’ alone gives him legendary status.”

Louie is one of the first comedians I ever saw in person. He is not only hilarious, but a sweet man and a cheerleader for comedians and comedy. His work in BASKETS alone gives him legendary status. And the look on his face in this pic! Hang in there, Louie! @LouieAnderson https://t.co/zbQv6phCAE — Doug Benson is at Super Nova H-wood 2nite & sat! (@DougBenson) January 21, 2022

Stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan shared a photo of her and Louie on Twitter, writing, “Grateful I got to say goodbye. Loved him like a brother. My midwest king.”

Grateful I got to say goodbye. Loved him like a brother. My midwest king. 💔💔💔 #RIPLouieAnderson pic.twitter.com/IcpMe6UDiA — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) January 21, 2022

Actor Michael Abbott Jr. also celebrated Anderson’s work on “Baskets,” writing, “Louie Anderson’s role as Christine on @BasketsFX will go down as one of tv comedies greatest gifts.”

Louie Anderson’s role as Christine on @BasketsFX will go down as one of tv comedies greatest gifts. ❤️ https://t.co/pSWi5OLLM7 — Michael Abbott Jr. (@mykabit) January 21, 2022

Comedian and writer Travon Free also paid tribute on Twitter, writing, “Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend.”

Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/G0J32twR0A — Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley paid tribute to Anderson on Twitter, writing, “No words! RIP Louie!! One of my all time favorites.”