‘Loud House’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount Plus

A live-action version of “The Loud House” has been picked up to series at Paramount Plus.

The announcement was made as part of Nickelodeon’s upfronts presentation on Thursday. Production will begin on the new series in June with the premiere set for later this year. The 10-episode show will be produced by Nickelodeon Studios for the streamer. News of the series comes after the launch of the live-action movie, “A Loud House Christmas,” back in November.

“As one of Nick’s most beloved animated franchises, ‘The Loud House’ has made its way into the hearts of millions of fans across the globe,” said Shauna Phelan, co-head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “When we brought the animated world of Royal Woods to life with ‘A Loud House Christmas,’ it instantly became a holiday favorite for both new and loyal fans alike, and I just know that they will love what our amazing creative team is preparing for this new live-action series.”

The new series will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11 year-old boy with 10 sisters, as he navigates everyday life while living with such a large family. Known as the “Man with a Plan,” Lincoln enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride to tackle the obstacles and mayhem that they encounter during their daily adventures.

The live-action series will see the cast of “A Loud House Christmas” return to reprise their roles: Wolfgang Schaeffer as Lincoln Loud; Jahzir Bruno as Clyde McBride; Brian Stepanek as Lynn Loud Sr.; Sophia Woodward as Luna Loud; Catherine Ashmore Bradley as Luan Loud; Aubin Bradley as Lucy Loud; Ella Allan as Lola Loud; Mia Allan as Lana Loud; and Lexi Janicek as Lisa Loud. Additional castings will be announced at a later date.

Tim Hobert, Jonathan Judge and Michael Rubiner serve as executive producers on the series. Hobert also serves as showrunner and the pilot is directed by Judge. Production of the series for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Phelan and Zack Olin, co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Jessica Brown serves as Nickelodeon’s executive in charge of production for the series.