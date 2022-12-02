‘Los Espookys’ Canceled After Two Seasons at HBO

“Los Espookys” has been canceled after two seasons at HBO, Variety has confirmed.

The series starred Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco, and Fred Armisen. It originally debuted in 2019 with Season 2 launching in September 2022.

In the show, a group of friends in Mexico City turn their love of horror movies into a business by concocting scary situations and making people think they are real.

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of ‘Los Espookys’ to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” HBO said in a statement. “We thank Julio, Ana and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Torres will remain in business with HBO, as he currently has a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. Under that deal, he has two comedy series currently in development — “Little Films” and “Lucky.”

The cast also included José Pablo Minor, River L. Ramirez, Giannina Fruttero, Carmen Gloria Bresky, Eudora Peterson, Greta Titelman, Spike Einbinder, Sam Taggart, Kim Petras, Isabella Rosellini, and Yalitza Aparicio.

Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Torres created the series and also served as executive producers. Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video also executive produced, as did Alice Mathias. Nate Young was a co-executive producer while Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland produced. Along with Torres and Fabrega, Bernardo Britto and Mara Vargas Jackson were writers on the series. Broadway Video, Antigravico and Chilean production company Fabula produced.

Deadline first reported the cancelation.