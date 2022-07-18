Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics Sets July Dates

The 2028 Olympic Games is less than six years away. The next summer Olympics are set to take place from July 14 to July 30 in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the news was announced on Monday at a press conference attended by Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Los Angeles is a special place for sport,” IOC executive Nicole Hoevertsz said in a statement during the press conference. “The confirmation of the Games dates now gives L.A. a firm deadline when it will need to be ready to welcome the world.”

The Los Angeles Olympic Games — the first Olympics held in the United States since 2002, and the first Summer games held in the states since 1996 — will begin with an opening ceremony on July 14 co-hosted at both the Coliseum and the newly opened SoFi Stadium. The games will take place in various venues throughout Southern California for the remainder of the month. In addition, the official Paralympics Games will begin Aug. 15.

Los Angeles has a long history with the Olympics, having first hosted the Summer Games in 1932 before hosting the event again in 1984. The plans for the games to return to the city were finalized in 2017, after the city engaged in a long bidding war to host the 2024 Olympics with Paris. At the 131st IOC Session in Lima, Peru, it was decided that Paris will host the 2024 Olympics while Los Angeles would host the 2028 games. Los Angeles will become the third city to host the games three times, after Paris and London. It will also be the fifth Summer Games and ninth overall Olympics to be hosted in the United States.

The games are set to be broadcast in the United States by NBCUniversal, as part of the company’s long-term deal with the IOC, which is set to extend until 2032.