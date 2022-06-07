×

Spectrum News 1 Takes Over as Most-Nominated Local Station for 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE TELEVISION ACADEMY
Invision for The Television Academy

Local cable news upstart Spectrum News 1 has taken the crown for the first time ever in Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards nominations. The outlet, which just launched in 2018, pulled 23 nominations this year, up from 19 last year. That puts it head of public broadcaster KCET, which was in second with 15 nominations (down from 23 last year).

The Television Academy announced this year’s L.A. area Emmy noms on Tuesday. Among commercial broadcasters, Disney-owned KABC-TV was tops with 14 noms (up from 12 nods), then Fox-owned KTTV with 11.

There was a sharp decline in Spanish-language nominees for some reason this year. TelevisaUnivision’s KMEX and Telemundo’s KEVA tied at 8 each — way down from last year’s 21 for KVEA and 16 for KMEX.

As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories.

Last year, KCET won the most Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, also wound up taking home the most (for the fifth year in a row), with nine, followed by KVEA and Spectrum SportsNet, both of which landed six. Other big winners included KTLA-TV, which was named best morning newscast (between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.) and evening newscast (between 7 p.m. to midnight).

For 2022, Television Academy announced 121 nominations in 35 categories for the 74th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Television Academy’s campus in North Hollywood. Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

One winner was already named on Tuesday: Spectrum SportsNet LA won the Emmy for sports series—programming (live broadcast) for “Access SportsNet Dodgers,” which was the only nominee in the category.

The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.

Here are this year’s nominees:

PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Con Safos (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Rubén Guevara, III, Executive Producer
Dan Kwong, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Moni Vargas, Director, Producer
Michael Vargas, Director, Director of Photography, Editor
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Jose Hernandez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Jose Martinez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

Eddy’s World • KCET
Lyn Goldfarb, Director, Producer

Lives, Not Grades • KCET
Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer

Union Rescue Mission’s Angels of Hope Special • CBS2
Joel McHale, Host
Lizz Zanin, Director, Executive Producer
Richard Newcomb, Executive Producer
Stephanie Masarsky Sloves, Co-Executive Producer

EDUCATION/INFORMATION

Alice Waters: How to Start a Food Revolution • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Nani Sahra Walker, Editor, Supervising Producer
Cody Long, Editor, Producer
Yadira Flores, Producer

Arts Education (Artbound) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Angela Boisvert, Producer
Jacqueline Reyno, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Bradley Bischoff, Editor
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Finding Family: The Long Road Home • ABC7
Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer
Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor
Joe Tello, Editor
Jason Burks, Executive Producer

La Realidad Sobre Las Vacunas • KMEX

Mi Familia y la Vacuna (Contigo California) • KMEX

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Tiny Homes to Homeless Vets (The Issue Is:) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Executive Producer, Host, Writer
Debbie Kim, Editor

Breaking Bias: Race in America • KTLA5
Frank Buckley, Anchor
Cher Calvin, Anchor
Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host
Gene Kang, Co-Host
Summer Yu, Producer
Elyse Madison, Executive Producer
Chris Pace, Camera, Editor

Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California • NBC4

Driving The Border: Mile by Mile • Spectrum News 1

Stop Asian Hate (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV

ARTS
Corita Kent: The Pop Art Nun (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

Desert X 2021 (Artbound) • KCET
Dylan Robertson, Director, Producer
Zoe Lukov, Producer
David Markun, Director of Photography
R. Brett Thomas, Editor
Caroline Gomez, Associate Producer
Katie Robertson, Associate Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

Greg Gorman (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

CULTURE/HISTORY

Hearts Above Clouds • Beach TV – CSULB Cable TV
Dave Kelly, Producer, Writer

Imagined Wests (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Laura Purdy, Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Jacob Ritley, Director of Photography
Alex Pelly, Editor
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Josh Garrett-Davis, Associate Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer

Indigenous Land Stewardship (Tending Nature) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Laura Purdy, Executive Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

William Harvey (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

El Condado Contigo • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Michael Wilson, Executive Producer
Naibe Reynoso, Anchor, Producer
Carla Carlini, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geovany Labrada, Camera Alejandro Galvan, Editor

Graphic Design (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

LGBTQIA+ (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent, Writer
Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent, Writer
Mario Marval, Editor
Amaya Pinto-Fernandez, Producer
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Aldo Rizzo, Editor

SoCal Wanderer • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer
Rosey Alvero, Host
Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography
Tom Salvaggio, Editor
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

Contigo California: Tu Futuro Financiero • KMEX

Grandes Dreamers • KLCS
Jaime Jimenez, Executive Producer

ENTERTAINMENT

Countdown to The Grammy’s: A Spectrum News 1 Special • Spectrum News 1

Andra Day (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

Charo (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1

The SoCal Scene Oscar Special (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1
Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer
Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer
Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer Bianca Rae, Host
Melvin Robert, Host

MUSIC COMPOSITION

Indigenous Land Stewardship • KCET
Marcus Bagala, Composer
Mark Baechle, Composer

Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story • KCET
Emily Bear, Composer

NEWS SERIES

Guatemala: Why They Come, Root Causes of Migration • Spectrum News 1

Rising Up • KTTV-TV

Virtually Rick • Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Director, Editor, Graphic Designer, Host, Producer, Reporter, Writer

SPORTS SPECIAL

Honoring Athletes • KTLA5

This Is Our Year: The 2020 Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

Atleta de la Semana • KVEA

Tokyo Olympics Profiles • NBC4
Jared Kiemeney, Producer
Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent
Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor
Azucena Varela, Camera
Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter
Craig Swanson, Editor
Scott Weber, Camera
Kenny Holmes, Editor

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Fernandomania • KMEX
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer
Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer
Steve Saldivar, Camera
Jessica Q. Chen, Camera
Claire Hannah Collins, Camera
Cody Long, Graphic Designer
Gustavo Arellano, Host
Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres • Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Bally Sports West

SPORTS FEATURE

The Incredible Tammy Blackburn (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles
Sammy O’Brien, Producer
Jessica Waite, Producer

The Pride of Riverside (Beyond The Sport) • Spectrum News 1
Brad Feig, Editor
Scott Ohashi, Camera
Pat Becher, Producer

SPORTS TEASE

Dodgers Re-Opening Day • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Bettina Shore, Producer
Kareem Arnold, Editor

L.A. Kings “Go Kings Go” • Bally Sports West

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer
Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer
Ming Ng, Executive Producer
Brian White, Co-Host
Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host
Derek Browell, Co-Producer
Gabe Uhr, Writer
Michelle Merker, Producer
Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer
Jill Dove, Associate Director
Shiran Stotland, Technical Director

On The Red Carpet at The Oscars® • ABC7

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden • NBC4

Project Angel Food – Lead With Love • KTLA5

FEATURE SEGMENT

Cholitas Escaladoras (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent, Writer
Leticia Areizaga, Producer
Aldo Rizzo, Editor

Column One: Covid Homecoming (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Mark Potts, Camera, Editor, Producer
Hailey Branson-Potts, Reporter
John McCutchen, Senior Producer
Leslie Lindsey, Producer
Patrick Steward, Editor
Dakota Ornelas, Associate Producer
Denise Callahan, Producer

FFRP Firefighters (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer
John McCutchen, Senior Producer
Leslie Lindsey, Producer
Denise Callahan, Producer
Meiying Wu, Camera
Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera

Recycled Skateboard Woodworker Justin Larose (In the Studio) • Long Beach Post
Thomas R. Cordova, Camera, Producer
Cheantay Jensen, Camera, Editor, Writer
Steven Smith, Camera

Yuca’s Tacos (SoCal Wanderer) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer
Rosey Alvero, Host
Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography
Tom Salvaggio, Editor
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

LA Revealed: Union Station (LA Unscripted) • KTLA5
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Angel Kim, Senior Supervising Producer
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera, Editor
Dayna Devon, Host

The Most Studied Brain in The World (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Michael Wilson, Executive Producer
Mayra Vasquez, Associate Producer
Carla Carlini, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer
Jacki Karsh, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera

Turning The Tables (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Matthew King, Producer
John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geo Labrada, Camera
Joe McDonald, Associate Producer
Carla Carlini, Associate Producer

Una Familia Reunida (El Condado Contigo) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Samara Rosenbaum, Producer
Becky Schlikerman, Producer
Benji Dell, Camera
Christopher Smith, Camera
Gretty Camaraza, Editor

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

South Fire • NBC4

Tiger Woods Crash • NBC4

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY
Awards Season 2021 Analysis (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Bianca Rae, Reporter

Back to the Garden (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Itay Hod, Reporter

Minari Farmer (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Jo Kwon, Reporter

Remembering Betty White – Hollywood’s “Golden Girl” (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY

Billion Dollar Oasis (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5
Mark Mester, Reporter
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera, Editor

California Leavin’ (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Jessica Holmes, Reporter
Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer
Brian Choo, Camera, Editor
Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor
Pablo Chacon, Producer

El Precio de Estudiar (Noticias 34 a las Once) • KMEX
Yarel Ramos, Reporter
Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor
Angie Gonzalez, Producer

Responde: Reverse Mortgage Mistaken Fee (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5:30pm) • KVEA
Azalea Iniguez, Reporter

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY

Drowning in the Past (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Hollywood Nonprofit Feeds the Homeless with Leftover Set Catering (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Itay Hod, Reporter

Las Fake News (Noticias 34 a las Once) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer
Annabelle Sedano, Reporter
Yarel Ramos, Reporter
Dina Rodriguez, Associate Producer

Making Noise (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Pawsitive Change (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter

Strangers In Your Home (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV
Luc Alexander Nixon, Editor

ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY

Banzai Hill (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Buffy’s Voice – The Story of Buffy Sainte-Marie (Eyewitness News at 11pm) • ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer

Descanso Gardens: Cultivating a Proud History (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter

Indian Schools (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2
Frank James Caramelli, Editor

Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Ago (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY

Composting Your Food & How it Can Help the Environment! (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

The Fire Below (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

Giving Water a Second Life (Spectrum News 1 at 12pm) • Spectrum News 1
Renee Eng, Anchor, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

So Cal Drought Emergency (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5
Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer
Chip Yost, Reporter

Time Machine (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 8pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

When The Water Runs Out: Three Rivers (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Nathalie Basha, Reporter

HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY

Ady Barkan Fights for Healthcare Reform While Dying of ALS (Fox 11 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter, Writer
Jake Frahm, Editor

Blowing Smoke (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor

El Nuevo Hombre (Univision 6pm Newscast) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer

Fantastic Voyage to Cure Cancer (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter

Japan: Hardship and Hope (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Co-Producer, Editor
Andres Pruna, Editor

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY

A Doll Like Me (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor

A Grandfather’s Journey; A Grandson’s Love (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter

Inside Q Anon (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Christina Pascucci, Reporter
Paul Sanchez, Camera
Nidia Becerra Tijerino, Producer
Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer

South L.A. Native Helps Formerly Incarcerated Women Move Forward (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
Jessica Dominguez, Camera, Editor, Producer
William A. Escobar, Camera

Students With No Home (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Taylor Torregano, Reporter

Violets Are Kind Of Purple (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Luc Alexander Nixon, Editor
Bob Decastro, Reporter
Joe Edward Prince Jr, Camera

INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY

Curvas Voluptuosas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm) • KVEA
Norma Ribeiro, Reporter

Derailing Justice (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, Reporter
Sam Dubin, Camera
Luc Nixon, Editor

SPORTS NEWS STORY

El Deporte del Futuro (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm) • KVEA
Alejandro J. Navarro, Anchor

Jiggy Izzy- Tomorrow’s Basketball Star Today (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4
Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Kobe Bryant- Los Angeles Artists Immortalize the Mamba (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4
Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer

Quietly Making History (NBC4 News at 4pm) • NBC4
Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor
Tony Shin, Reporter

The Self Care Lab (NBC4 News at 5pm) • NBC4
Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor
Tony Shin, Reporter

SHORT PROMO – SPORTS

2021 -22 Ducks ASL – Brand New Thing • Bally Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

LA Clippers Teaser – Get Ready • Bally Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer

We Believe • Spectrum SportsNet
Andrew Cleary, Director
Pete Carril, Director
Enrique Adánez, Camera, Editor

SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL

Apertura y Pandemia • KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer
Mario Marval, Editor

Artbound: Season 12 • KCET
Olivia Cox, Editor, Producer

T52 and NBC4 Duopoly • KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer
Timothy Paine, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera

Tending Nature: Indigenous Land Stewardship • KCET
Kathleen Abing, Editor, Producer

Year Ender – 2021 In Review • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Otto Petersen, Producer
Jorge Lopez, Editor

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Dodgers Mask-up • KMEX
Karen Gonzalez, Editor, Producer
Salvador I. Garcia, Associate Producer, Writer

Make The Right Call • LA36
Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer, Producer
Yury Polissky, Director, Writer
Vance Kotrla, Graphic Designer
Sean Jacobs, Camera
Adrian Guillemet, Camera
Gerardo Mendoza, Camera

Memorial Day – On This Day • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Otto Petersen, Producer

You Were Born to Shine • KTLA5
Robert Matthews, Producer
Garry Ashton, Producer
Matt Mary, Graphic Designer

CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA

STATION AWARDS

Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

ABC7 Eyewitness News At 6am • ABC7

Good Day LA • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 6am • KTLA5

Noticias 34 a las 6am • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5am • KVEA

Today In LA • NBC4

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

ABC7 Eyewitness News At 5pm • ABC7

CBS2 News at 6pm • CBS2
Courtney Ellinger, Producer
Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer
Jessika Ming-Yonekawa, Executive Producer

Fox11 News At 5pm • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 5pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 5pm • NBC4

Noticia 34 a Las Seis • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6pm • Spectrum News 1

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11pm • ABC7

CBS2 News at 11pm • CBS2
Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer
Mika Edwards, Producer
Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer

Fox11 News At 10pm • KTTV-TV

KTLA5 News at 11pm • KTLA5

NBC4 News at 11pm • NBC4

Noticias 34 a las Once • KMEX

Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA

Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 9:30pm • Spectrum News 1

STATION NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN

Spectrum News 1 – 23
KCET – 15
ABC7 – 14
KTTV-TV – 11
KTLA5 – 9
NBC4- 9
KMEX – 8
KVEA – 8
Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5
Bally Sports West – 4
LA County Channel – 4
CBS2 – 2
CBS2/KCAL9 – 2
Beach TV – CSULB Cable TV -1
KLCS – 1
LA36 – 1
Long Beach Post – 1
PBS SoCal – 1
Pac-12 Los Angeles – 1
Spectrum SportsNet – 1
TOTAL NOMINATIONS – 121

