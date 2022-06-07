Spectrum News 1 Takes Over as Most-Nominated Local Station for 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

Local cable news upstart Spectrum News 1 has taken the crown for the first time ever in Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards nominations. The outlet, which just launched in 2018, pulled 23 nominations this year, up from 19 last year. That puts it head of public broadcaster KCET, which was in second with 15 nominations (down from 23 last year).
The Television Academy announced this year’s L.A. area Emmy noms on Tuesday. Among commercial broadcasters, Disney-owned KABC-TV was tops with 14 noms (up from 12 nods), then Fox-owned KTTV with 11.
There was a sharp decline in Spanish-language nominees for some reason this year. TelevisaUnivision’s KMEX and Telemundo’s KEVA tied at 8 each — way down from last year’s 21 for KVEA and 16 for KMEX.
As usual, all stations that enter are immediately nominated in the daily morning newscast (4 a.m. to 11 a.m.), daily daytime newscast (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), and daily evening newscast (7 p.m. to 12 a.m.) categories.
Last year, KCET won the most Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, also wound up taking home the most (for the fifth year in a row), with nine, followed by KVEA and Spectrum SportsNet, both of which landed six. Other big winners included KTLA-TV, which was named best morning newscast (between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.) and evening newscast (between 7 p.m. to midnight).
For 2022, Television Academy announced 121 nominations in 35 categories for the 74th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards, which will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Television Academy’s campus in North Hollywood. Eligibility for this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards was between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.
One winner was already named on Tuesday: Spectrum SportsNet LA won the Emmy for sports series—programming (live broadcast) for “Access SportsNet Dodgers,” which was the only nominee in the category.
The Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honor locally produced programs in the categories of crime and social issues, culture and history, the arts, human interest, sports, the environment, and live and breaking news coverage.
Here are this year’s nominees:
PROGRAMMING & NEWS CATEGORIES
L.A. LOCAL COLOR
Con Safos (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Rubén Guevara, III, Executive Producer
Dan Kwong, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Moni Vargas, Director, Producer
Michael Vargas, Director, Director of Photography, Editor
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
Jose Hernandez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
Jose Martinez (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING
Eddy’s World • KCET
Lyn Goldfarb, Director, Producer
Lives, Not Grades • KCET
Daniel Druhora, Director, Producer, Writer
Union Rescue Mission’s Angels of Hope Special • CBS2
Joel McHale, Host
Lizz Zanin, Director, Executive Producer
Richard Newcomb, Executive Producer
Stephanie Masarsky Sloves, Co-Executive Producer
EDUCATION/INFORMATION
Alice Waters: How to Start a Food Revolution • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Nani Sahra Walker, Editor, Supervising Producer
Cody Long, Editor, Producer
Yadira Flores, Producer
Arts Education (Artbound) • KCET
Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Angela Boisvert, Producer
Jacqueline Reyno, Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Bradley Bischoff, Editor
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
Finding Family: The Long Road Home • ABC7
Veronica Miracle, Anchor, Editor, Producer, Writer
Joey Ybarra, Director of Photography, Editor
Joe Tello, Editor
Jason Burks, Executive Producer
La Realidad Sobre Las Vacunas • KMEX
Mi Familia y la Vacuna (Contigo California) • KMEX
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES
Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Tiny Homes to Homeless Vets (The Issue Is:) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Executive Producer, Host, Writer
Debbie Kim, Editor
Breaking Bias: Race in America • KTLA5
Frank Buckley, Anchor
Cher Calvin, Anchor
Kimberly Cheng, Co-Host
Gene Kang, Co-Host
Summer Yu, Producer
Elyse Madison, Executive Producer
Chris Pace, Camera, Editor
Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California • NBC4
Driving The Border: Mile by Mile • Spectrum News 1
Stop Asian Hate (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
ARTS
Corita Kent: The Pop Art Nun (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Desert X 2021 (Artbound) • KCET
Dylan Robertson, Director, Producer
Zoe Lukov, Producer
David Markun, Director of Photography
R. Brett Thomas, Editor
Caroline Gomez, Associate Producer
Katie Robertson, Associate Producer
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
Greg Gorman (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
CULTURE/HISTORY
Hearts Above Clouds • Beach TV – CSULB Cable TV
Dave Kelly, Producer, Writer
Imagined Wests (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Nic Cha Kim, Producer
Laura Purdy, Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Jacob Ritley, Director of Photography
Alex Pelly, Editor
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
Josh Garrett-Davis, Associate Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Indigenous Land Stewardship (Tending Nature) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer
Laura Purdy, Executive Producer
Anna Rau, Director, Producer
Corbett Jones, Director, Director of Photography, Editor, Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
William Harvey (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)
El Condado Contigo • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Michael Wilson, Executive Producer
Naibe Reynoso, Anchor, Producer
Carla Carlini, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geovany Labrada, Camera Alejandro Galvan, Editor
Graphic Design (Artbound) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Suzanne Méjean Pinney, Editor, Producer
Amanda Marie Pinedo, Producer
Angela Boisvert, Co-Producer
Matthew Crotty, Co-Producer
Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer
LGBTQIA+ (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent, Writer
Armida Mier, On-Camera Talent, Writer
Mario Marval, Editor
Amaya Pinto-Fernandez, Producer
Claudia Uballez, Associate Producer
Aldo Rizzo, Editor
SoCal Wanderer • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer
Rosey Alvero, Host
Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography
Tom Salvaggio, Editor
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Robert McDonnell, Supervising Producer
INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)
Contigo California: Tu Futuro Financiero • KMEX
Grandes Dreamers • KLCS
Jaime Jimenez, Executive Producer
ENTERTAINMENT
Countdown to The Grammy’s: A Spectrum News 1 Special • Spectrum News 1
Andra Day (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
Charo (LA Stories with Giselle Fernandez) • Spectrum News 1
The SoCal Scene Oscar Special (The SoCal Scene) • Spectrum News 1
Brian DeCloux, Executive Producer
Diana Victoria Romo, Executive Producer
Madison Wellington, Coordinating Producer Bianca Rae, Host
Melvin Robert, Host
MUSIC COMPOSITION
Indigenous Land Stewardship • KCET
Marcus Bagala, Composer
Mark Baechle, Composer
Life Centered: The Helen Jean Taylor Story • KCET
Emily Bear, Composer
NEWS SERIES
Guatemala: Why They Come, Root Causes of Migration • Spectrum News 1
Rising Up • KTTV-TV
Virtually Rick • Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Director, Editor, Graphic Designer, Host, Producer, Reporter, Writer
SPORTS SPECIAL
Honoring Athletes • KTLA5
This Is Our Year: The 2020 Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
SPORTS SERIES – NEWS
Atleta de la Semana • KVEA
Tokyo Olympics Profiles • NBC4
Jared Kiemeney, Producer
Fred Roggin, On-Camera Talent
Jeremy Bermudez, Camera, Editor
Azucena Varela, Camera
Hetty Chang, Sports Reporter
Craig Swanson, Editor
Scott Weber, Camera
Kenny Holmes, Editor
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)
Backstage: Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Fernandomania • KMEX
Lucy Anguiano, Executive Producer
Salvador I. Garcia, Executive Producer
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer, Writer
Mark E Potts, Editor, Supervising Producer
Steve Saldivar, Camera
Jessica Q. Chen, Camera
Claire Hannah Collins, Camera
Cody Long, Graphic Designer
Gustavo Arellano, Host
Micah Fluellen, Graphic Designer
LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Los Angeles Kings Hockey • Bally Sports West
SPORTS FEATURE
The Incredible Tammy Blackburn (Our Stories) • Pac-12 Los Angeles
Sammy O’Brien, Producer
Jessica Waite, Producer
The Pride of Riverside (Beyond The Sport) • Spectrum News 1
Brad Feig, Editor
Scott Ohashi, Camera
Pat Becher, Producer
SPORTS TEASE
Dodgers Re-Opening Day • Spectrum SportsNet LA
Bettina Shore, Producer
Kareem Arnold, Editor
L.A. Kings “Go Kings Go” • Bally Sports West
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING
62nd Annual LA County Holiday Celebration • PBS SoCal
Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer
Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer
Ming Ng, Executive Producer
Brian White, Co-Host
Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host
Derek Browell, Co-Producer
Gabe Uhr, Writer
Michelle Merker, Producer
Patrick Traylor, Associate Producer
Jill Dove, Associate Director
Shiran Stotland, Technical Director
On The Red Carpet at The Oscars® • ABC7
LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS
The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden • NBC4
Project Angel Food – Lead With Love • KTLA5
FEATURE SEGMENT
Cholitas Escaladoras (Acceso Total) • KVEA
Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent, Writer
Leticia Areizaga, Producer
Aldo Rizzo, Editor
Column One: Covid Homecoming (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Mark Potts, Camera, Editor, Producer
Hailey Branson-Potts, Reporter
John McCutchen, Senior Producer
Leslie Lindsey, Producer
Patrick Steward, Editor
Dakota Ornelas, Associate Producer
Denise Callahan, Producer
FFRP Firefighters (LA Times Today) • Spectrum News 1
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein, Executive Producer
Claire Hannah Collins, Senior Producer
John McCutchen, Senior Producer
Leslie Lindsey, Producer
Denise Callahan, Producer
Meiying Wu, Camera
Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Camera
Recycled Skateboard Woodworker Justin Larose (In the Studio) • Long Beach Post
Thomas R. Cordova, Camera, Producer
Cheantay Jensen, Camera, Editor, Writer
Steven Smith, Camera
Yuca’s Tacos (SoCal Wanderer) • KCET
Juan Devis, Executive Producer
Jaime Morgan Muñoz, Producer
Rosey Alvero, Host
Terra Gutmann-Gonzalez, Director of Photography
Tom Salvaggio, Editor
Marley Lister, Associate Producer
Robert McDonnell, Senior Producer
INFORMATION SEGMENT
LA Revealed: Union Station (LA Unscripted) • KTLA5
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Angel Kim, Senior Supervising Producer
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera, Editor
Dayna Devon, Host
The Most Studied Brain in The World (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Michael Wilson, Executive Producer
Mayra Vasquez, Associate Producer
Carla Carlini, Producer
Joe McDonald, Producer
Jacki Karsh, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Turning The Tables (LA County Close Up) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Matthew King, Producer
John Vande Wege, Camera, Producer
Miguel Torres, Camera
Miguel Arcega, Camera
Geo Labrada, Camera
Joe McDonald, Associate Producer
Carla Carlini, Associate Producer
Una Familia Reunida (El Condado Contigo) • LA County Channel
Lennie LaGuire, Executive Producer
Samara Rosenbaum, Producer
Becky Schlikerman, Producer
Benji Dell, Camera
Christopher Smith, Camera
Gretty Camaraza, Editor
LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT
South Fire • NBC4
Tiger Woods Crash • NBC4
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS STORY
Awards Season 2021 Analysis (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Bianca Rae, Reporter
Back to the Garden (Your Evening on Spectrum News 1) • Spectrum News 1
Itay Hod, Reporter
Minari Farmer (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Jo Kwon, Reporter
Remembering Betty White – Hollywood’s “Golden Girl” (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer
BUSINESS/CONSUMER NEWS STORY
Billion Dollar Oasis (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5
Mark Mester, Reporter
Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer
Ernesto Huerta-Juarez, Camera, Editor
California Leavin’ (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Jessica Holmes, Reporter
Leila Shalhoub, Editor, Producer
Brian Choo, Camera, Editor
Adrian Huerta, Camera, Editor
Pablo Chacon, Producer
El Precio de Estudiar (Noticias 34 a las Once) • KMEX
Yarel Ramos, Reporter
Arturo Quezada, Camera, Editor
Angie Gonzalez, Producer
Responde: Reverse Mortgage Mistaken Fee (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5:30pm) • KVEA
Azalea Iniguez, Reporter
CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES NEWS STORY
Drowning in the Past (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Hollywood Nonprofit Feeds the Homeless with Leftover Set Catering (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Itay Hod, Reporter
Las Fake News (Noticias 34 a las Once) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Camera, Editor, Producer
Annabelle Sedano, Reporter
Yarel Ramos, Reporter
Dina Rodriguez, Associate Producer
Making Noise (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Pawsitive Change (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter
Strangers In Your Home (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV
Luc Alexander Nixon, Editor
ART/CULTURAL/HISTORICAL NEWS STORY
Banzai Hill (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Buffy’s Voice – The Story of Buffy Sainte-Marie (Eyewitness News at 11pm) • ABC7
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer
Descanso Gardens: Cultivating a Proud History (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter
Indian Schools (CBS2 News at 11pm) • CBS2
Frank James Caramelli, Editor
Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Ago (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
ENVIRONMENT NEWS STORY
Composting Your Food & How it Can Help the Environment! (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Rick Adams, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
The Fire Below (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
Giving Water a Second Life (Spectrum News 1 at 12pm) • Spectrum News 1
Renee Eng, Anchor, Camera, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
So Cal Drought Emergency (KTLA5 News at 10pm) • KTLA5
Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer
Chip Yost, Reporter
Time Machine (The Edge) (Eyewitness News at 8pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
When The Water Runs Out: Three Rivers (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Nathalie Basha, Reporter
HEALTH/SCIENCE NEWS STORY
Ady Barkan Fights for Healthcare Reform While Dying of ALS (Fox 11 10PM) • KTTV-TV
Elex Michaelson, Anchor, Reporter, Writer
Jake Frahm, Editor
Blowing Smoke (FACEism) (Eyewitness News at 5pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Camera, Co-Producer, Editor
El Nuevo Hombre (Univision 6pm Newscast) • KMEX
Andres Fernando Pruna, Editor, Producer
Fantastic Voyage to Cure Cancer (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Bob Decastro, Reporter
Japan: Hardship and Hope (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
David Ono, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Jeff MacIntyre, Co-Producer, Editor
Andres Pruna, Editor
HUMAN INTEREST NEWS STORY
A Doll Like Me (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Araksya Karapetyan, Anchor
A Grandfather’s Journey; A Grandson’s Love (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
Cheryl Diano, Editor, Producer
George Pennacchio, Producer, Reporter
Inside Q Anon (KTLA5 Morning News) • KTLA5
Christina Pascucci, Reporter
Paul Sanchez, Camera
Nidia Becerra Tijerino, Producer
Jennifer Thang, Executive Producer
South L.A. Native Helps Formerly Incarcerated Women Move Forward (Eyewitness News at 4pm) • ABC7
Jessica Dominguez, Camera, Editor, Producer
William A. Escobar, Camera
Students With No Home (Your Morning) • Spectrum News 1
Taylor Torregano, Reporter
Violets Are Kind Of Purple (Good Day LA) • KTTV-TV
Luc Alexander Nixon, Editor
Bob Decastro, Reporter
Joe Edward Prince Jr, Camera
INVESTIGATIVE NEWS STORY
Curvas Voluptuosas (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm) • KVEA
Norma Ribeiro, Reporter
Derailing Justice (FOX 11 News at 10pm) • KTTV-TV
Bill Melugin, Reporter
Sam Dubin, Camera
Luc Nixon, Editor
SPORTS NEWS STORY
El Deporte del Futuro (Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm) • KVEA
Alejandro J. Navarro, Anchor
Jiggy Izzy- Tomorrow’s Basketball Star Today (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4
Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Kobe Bryant- Los Angeles Artists Immortalize the Mamba (NBC4 News at 6pm) • NBC4
Mario Solis, Editor, Producer, Reporter, Writer
Quietly Making History (NBC4 News at 4pm) • NBC4
Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor
Tony Shin, Reporter
The Self Care Lab (NBC4 News at 5pm) • NBC4
Ernesto Torres, Camera, Editor
Tony Shin, Reporter
SHORT PROMO – SPORTS
2021 -22 Ducks ASL – Brand New Thing • Bally Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer
LA Clippers Teaser – Get Ready • Bally Sports West
James Freeman, Editor, Graphic Designer, Producer
We Believe • Spectrum SportsNet
Andrew Cleary, Director
Pete Carril, Director
Enrique Adánez, Camera, Editor
SHORT PROMO – NEWS/TOPICAL
Apertura y Pandemia • KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer
Mario Marval, Editor
Artbound: Season 12 • KCET
Olivia Cox, Editor, Producer
T52 and NBC4 Duopoly • KVEA
Mario Del Olmo, Producer, Writer
Timothy Paine, Editor
Alejandro Chipana, Camera
Tending Nature: Indigenous Land Stewardship • KCET
Kathleen Abing, Editor, Producer
Year Ender – 2021 In Review • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Otto Petersen, Producer
Jorge Lopez, Editor
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
Dodgers Mask-up • KMEX
Karen Gonzalez, Editor, Producer
Salvador I. Garcia, Associate Producer, Writer
Make The Right Call • LA36
Kevin Pearcy, Executive Producer, Producer
Yury Polissky, Director, Writer
Vance Kotrla, Graphic Designer
Sean Jacobs, Camera
Adrian Guillemet, Camera
Gerardo Mendoza, Camera
Memorial Day – On This Day • CBS2/KCAL9
Mike Maas, Producer
Jeff Chayette, Graphic Designer
Otto Petersen, Producer
You Were Born to Shine • KTLA5
Robert Matthews, Producer
Garry Ashton, Producer
Matt Mary, Graphic Designer
CATEGORIES WITH A SINGLE NOMINATION AND WIN
SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)
Access SportsNet Dodgers • Spectrum SportsNet LA
STATION AWARDS
Station awards do not have nominations; rather, all entrants are candidates for the Emmy statuette.
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News At 6am • ABC7
Good Day LA • KTTV-TV
KTLA5 News at 6am • KTLA5
Noticias 34 a las 6am • KMEX
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5am • KVEA
Today In LA • NBC4
Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 • Spectrum News 1
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News At 5pm • ABC7
CBS2 News at 6pm • CBS2
Courtney Ellinger, Producer
Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer
Jessika Ming-Yonekawa, Executive Producer
Fox11 News At 5pm • KTTV-TV
KTLA5 News at 5pm • KTLA5
NBC4 News at 5pm • NBC4
Noticia 34 a Las Seis • KMEX
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 6pm • KVEA
Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 6pm • Spectrum News 1
REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News at 11pm • ABC7
CBS2 News at 11pm • CBS2
Lizzy Tyler, Executive Producer
Mika Edwards, Producer
Kathy Camacho, Associate Producer
Fox11 News At 10pm • KTTV-TV
KTLA5 News at 11pm • KTLA5
NBC4 News at 11pm • NBC4
Noticias 34 a las Once • KMEX
Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 11pm • KVEA
Your Evening on Spectrum News 1 at 9:30pm • Spectrum News 1
STATION NOMINATIONS BREAKDOWN
Spectrum News 1 – 23
KCET – 15
ABC7 – 14
KTTV-TV – 11
KTLA5 – 9
NBC4- 9
KMEX – 8
KVEA – 8
Spectrum SportsNet LA – 5
Bally Sports West – 4
LA County Channel – 4
CBS2 – 2
CBS2/KCAL9 – 2
Beach TV – CSULB Cable TV -1
KLCS – 1
LA36 – 1
Long Beach Post – 1
PBS SoCal – 1
Pac-12 Los Angeles – 1
Spectrum SportsNet – 1
TOTAL NOMINATIONS – 121