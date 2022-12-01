‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Seven to Cast

Season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has added seven actors in recurring roles.

Gabriel Akuwudike (“Hanna,” “Ridley Road”), Yasen “Zates” Atour (“The Witcher,” “Young Wallander”), Ben Daniels (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” “The Crown”), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (“Persuasion”), and Nicholas Woodeson (“Silent Witness,” “Rome”) have all joined the show in new roles, though exact character details are being kept under wraps.

In addition, Joseph Mawle will no longer play the orc leader Adar in Season 2, with Sam Hazeldine (“Peaky Blinders,” “Slow Horses”) stepping into the role. The second season of the epic fantasy series is currently in production in the U.K.

“Since its premiere, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling. We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” hails from J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produce. Charlotte Brandstrom is co-executive producer, while Kate Hazell and Helen Shang are producers. Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton are co-producers.

(Pictured: Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in Season 1 of “The Rings of Power”)