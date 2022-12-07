‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Eight to Cast in Recurring Roles

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is continuing to build out its cast for Season 2.

The epic fantasy series has added eight new recurring cast members. They are: Oliver Alvin-Wilson (“Murder in Provence,” “The Bay”), Stuart Bowman (“Bodyguard,” “Slow West”), Gavi Singh Chera (“The Undeclared War,” “The Lazarus Project”), William Chubb (“Vampire Academy,” “The Sandman”), Kevin Eldon (“The Last Kingdom,” “Hugo”), Will Keen (“Ridley Road,” “The Pursuit of Love”), Selina Lo (“Boss Level,” “Hellraiser”), and Calam Lynch (“Bridgerton,” “Derry Girls”).

As with past announcements, character details for the new additions to the cast are being kept under wraps. Season 2 of “The Rings of Power” is currently in production in the U.K., with Season 1 having launched worldwide on Amazon earlier this year beginning in September 2022. The season finale dropped on Oct. 14.

This is the second casting announcement for the series in as many weeks. It was previously revealed that seven actors were joining the series, including Sam Hazeldine, who will take over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle in the second season.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” hails from J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produce. Charlotte Brandstrom is co-executive producer, while Kate Hazell and Helen Shang are producers. Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton are co-producers. The show received a two-season pickup at Amazon when it was originally commissioned back in 2017.