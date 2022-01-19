‘Lord of the Rings’ Amazon Series Reveals Full Title in New Video

The “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon has unveiled its full title in a new video.

In the video (see below), molten metal is seen filling in grooves in a piece of wood while a woman’s voice says, “Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarf lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men, doomed to die. One for the dark lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.”

The full title is then revealed — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” It had previously been confirmed that the show would take place during the so-called Second Age, when the Rings of Power were forged by Sauron. The title now indicates that the rings will be a major part of the show.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics,” said said showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. “The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring –but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

Interestingly, the title reveal video was made using practical effects rather than computer graphics, per Amazon. Expert foundryman and metal artist Landon Ryan worked together with director Klaus Obermeyer and legendary Hollywood SFX pioneer and artist Douglas Trumbull to capture the molten metal moving through carvings in a sustainably sourced slab of redwood using a 4K camera system.

The official synopsis for the series that was released in January 2021 read in part, “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The highly-anticipated epic fantasy series will debut on the streamer on Sept. 2, 2022, with new episodes dropping weekly after that. Filming was completed on the first season of the show on Aug. 2, 2021, in New Zealand. Amazon has already commissioned a second season, which film entirely in the U.K. Amazon has slowly but surely been releasing tidbits about the show, with a first-look image dropping back in August.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona (who is also a director on the series), Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, co-executive producer and director Wayne Che Yip, director Charlotte Brändström, and producer Christopher Newman.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios in cooperation with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment.