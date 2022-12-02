‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Gets Full Season Order at NBC

“Lopez vs. Lopez” has been given a full season order at NBC, Variety has learned.

The multi-camera comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter, Mayan Lopez, will now run for 22 episodes in its first season.

Per the official series logline, the show “tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino (George Lopez) who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter (Mayan Lopez) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time.”

The cast of the series also includes Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal. Debby Wolfe created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. George is also an executive producer along with Bruce Helford, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. Universal Studios produces in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Per NBC, the pilot episodes of the series has risen to a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and has drawn 7.6 million viewers across all platforms since originally airing on NBC on Nov. 4. Three episodes have aired to date, with a new episode set to air on Dec. 2. NBC also says the series has the strongest English-dominant Hispanic index among the major four broadcast networks.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” was one of only two comedies to get a series pickup out of NBC’s 2022 pilot season. The other is an untitled multi-cam from Mike O’Malley and starring Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison. That show is expected to air during the 2023-2024 season.