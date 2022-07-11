‘Loot’ Starring Maya Rudolph Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

“Loot” has been renewed for Season 2 at Apple.

The speedy renewal comes as the comedy series has aired five of its 10 episodes, with the sixth episode due to drop on July 15. The series stars Maya Rudolph as well as Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles.

In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

“Thanks to Maya, Alan, Matt, and the entire incredibly talented ‘Loot’ cast and creative team who have created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout each episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two.”

“Loot” was co-created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, who both serve as executive producers. Rudolph executive produces in addition to starring under the Animal Pictures banner along with the company’s Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. Dave Becky of 3 Arts also serves as executive producer. Universal Television serves as the studio.

It was announced shortly after “Loot’s” premiere that Animal Pictures had entered into a first-look deal with Apple. Under the terms of the deal, Apple will now have a first-look at all series and digital features developed and produced by the company.