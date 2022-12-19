‘Loki’ Season 2 First Footage and ‘Ahsoka First Look Unveiled in Disney+ 2023 Trailer

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are back in mischief mode in “Loki” Season 2, the first footage of which has debuted courtesy of Disney+’s 2023 preview trailer. The “Loki” footage shows Hiddleston’s beloved anti-hero up to no good in the Time Variance Authority. In another scene, Loki and Wilson’s Mobius are surrounded by Loki clones. “A little over the top don’t you think?” Mobius asks Loki.

Plot details for “Loki” Season 2 remain under wraps. Sophia Di Martino will be back as Lady Loki, as will Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Renslayer. “Indiana Jones” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” favorite Ke Huy Quan is joining the cast as a new character.

“Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off,” Tom Hiddleston told fans at Disney’s D23 convention in September. “Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius don’t seem to know who he is.”

“It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song,” Wilson added “And in season two we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?”

“Loki” was renewed for Season 2 by Disney+ last July, the same day as the Season 1 finale. The second season began production over the summer. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that “Loki” is Disney+’s most-watched Marvel series. Season 1 writer Eric Martin is penning all the episodes of the second season, while “Moon Knight” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are helming the majority of the episodes.

“Fans are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal,” Mbatha-Raw told Entertainment Tonight about the new season. “And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting.”

The Disney+ 2023 preview also includes the first shot from the new “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka,” starring Rosario Dawson, plus new footage from David Lowery’s “Peter Pan and Wendy” and the Pixar series “Win or Lose.”

Watch the full Disney+ 2023 teaser in the video below.