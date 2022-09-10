Ke Huy Quan Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2

The God of Mischief has returned, and with some new friends!

Marvel Studios pulled the curtain back on Season 2 of “Loki” during the D23 Expo on Saturday. “They are shooting right now in the UK as we speak,” Marvel president Kevin Feige announced… but then slyly revealed that the cast hopped a plane to be with the fans in Anaheim to debut new footage, just for the room.

“Season 2 picks up where Season 1 left off,” Tom Hiddleston said. “Loki is back in the TVA and Mobius don’t seem to know who he is.”

“It’s a little bit like that Talking Heads song,” co-star Owen Wilson said. “And in season two we’re going to answer, ‘How did I get here?”

New cast member Ke Huy Quan was also announced who took the stage joking, “I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?” Referencing his early days acting in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” Details as to who the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor was playing are still under wraps (although he seems to be a member of the TVA) and fans were elated to see him on stage.

Returning this season also is actor Eugene Cordero.

As for new footage, Marvel screened scenes of Loki kind of glitching out and being pulled through time without any control. The crowd also saw shots of Loki and Mobius in tuxes. Make that THREE Lokis, all in tuxes. Plus lots more statues of Kang (Jonathan Majors).

The second season of the Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series began production this summer, first announced by Feige during Disney’s upfronts presentation in May. He also revealed that “Loki” is Disney+’s most-watched Marvel series. Season 1 writer Eric Martin is penning all the episodes of the second season, while “Moon Knight” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the majority of the episodes.

In the Season 1, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his female counterpart — and first true love — Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) confront the mysterious mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority, a man known as He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). By the end, Sylvie fractures the timeline into the multiverse by killing He Who Remains, after she boots Loki into another reality entirely, one in which his TVA ally Mobius (Owen Wilson) doesn’t even recognize him. The cast included Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, Richard E. Grant as a Loki variant and more.

“Loki” was renewed for Season 2 by Disney+ last July, the same day as the Season 1 finale. The announcement was revealed via a written message in a brief post-credits scene that simply stated Loki will return for a second season. No other returning actors were announced at that time, but it’s all but assumed that He Who Remains’ formidable variant Kang the Conqueror is very likely to play a big part in “Loki” Season 2 given how the first season ended.