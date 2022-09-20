Logan Lerman Cast in ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ at Hulu

Logan Lerman has been cast in “We Were the Lucky Ones,” Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name.

Inspired by a true story, the series follows a Polish Jewish family that is separated by World War II and determined to survive and reunite. Lerman plays Addy, the middle child, who is 25 years old at the start of the war. He is an adventurer who lives in Paris as an engineer while also enjoying budding success as a music composer, and has an ability to find common ground with dissimilar people and a talent to fix anything. Addy’s character is inspired by Hunter’s grandfather, who was a young man in the late 1930s.

Lerman is best known for leading the “Percy Jackson” films as well as “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” with additional credits including “The Butterfly Effect,” “Hoot,” “3:10 to Yuma” and “Indignation.” Most recently, he has appeared in the film “Bullet Train” and Amazon Prime Video series “Hunters.” He is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Bob Wallerstein.

Erica Lipez serves as showrunner of “We Were the Lucky Ones” while Thomas Kail directs. Executive producers include Lipez; Kail and Jennifer Todd for Old 320 Sycamore; and Adam Milch. Hunter will co-executive produce. 20th Television is the studio.

