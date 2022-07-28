‘Locke and Key’ Drops Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

“Locke and Key” Season 3, which will serve as the series’ final chapter, is set to premiere Aug. 10 on Netflix.

In the final chapter of the series, the Locke family discovers the existence of a time-travel key within Keyhouse. However, a new threat in Matheson is determined to fulfill his own plan with the keys.

“Locke and Key” stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Kevin Durand, Sherri Saum, Brendan Hines and Coby Bird. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill and Chris Ryall executive produce the series, along with IDW’s Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams; Genre Arts’ Lindsey Springer; Circle of Confusion’s Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs; and Take 5’s John Weber and Frank Siracusa.

Check out the official trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

“The Serpent Queen” will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 11, on Starz. Starring Samantha Morton (“Harlots,” “The Walking Dead”), the historical drama series puts a contemporary spin on the story of Catherine de Medici and her rise to power. The series is based on Leonie Frieda’s book “Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.” Colm Meaney, Kiruna Stamell, Barry Atsma, Alex Heath, Amrita Acharia and Enzo Cilenti also star. From writer and executive producer Justin Haythe, the eight-part series is executive produced by Stacie Passon, Francis Lawrence and Erwin Stoff. Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment produce “The Serpent Queen” for Starz. Check out the official trailer below.

DATES

FloQast Studios’ “PBC” is set to return for a second season. Starring Danny Trejo, Kate Flannery, Pete Gardner and Creed Bratton, the workplace mockumentary series focuses on the accounting department of a tech startup during their year-end audit. Cheri Oteri and Neil Flynn will be joining the cast of “PBC” this season. Josh Sims, head of FloQast Studios, serves as executive producer and director on the series. Michael Gallagher serves as executive producer, director and showrunner, and Cinemand Films’ Jana Winternitz and Michael Wormser produce.

PREMIERES

Studio71 has launched “How Hungry Are You?” on Snapchat’s Discover. The show stars NBA champion and current Milwaukee Buck Serge Ibaka and features celebrity guests such as NBA’s Klay Thompson, influencer Josh Richards and international basketball star Jeremy Lin. The format has been adapted from Ibaka’s YouTube channel and was brought to Snapchat by Studio71, which has also partnered with Ibaka on content projects such as the animated kid series “Overcoming.” Studio71’s VP of business development and content strategy, Peter Nordahl-Hansen, led the effort in “How Hungry Are You?” and Ibaka’s Studio71 partner manager is John Love. “We are thrilled to partner with Serge on this exciting show, which complements our roster of over 30 series that we distribute on Snapchat’s Discover,” said Studio71 co-CEO Matt Crowley. “We look forward to connecting our advertising partners to Serge’s audience and to our broader list of brand-safe and deeply entertaining creators on the platform.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Grace Del Val, head of business affairs at Bad Robot, has also been appointed as general counsel for the company. The announcement was made by Brian Weinstein, president and COO of Bad Robot. Since July 2020, Del Val has provided business and legal guidance to the company across its audio, digital, games, film, music and television business. She helped navigate several deals for Bad Robot, including Loud Robot’s new partnership with RCA Records and deal signings for Sally Boy and Milkblood. In her new position as general counsel, Del Val will serve as Bad Robot’s key corporate counsel, as well as oversee and set legal strategies that follow the company’s business plan.