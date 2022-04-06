‘Locke and Key’ Will End With Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix’s “Locke and Key” will end after its upcoming third season, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the comic books of the same name, “Locke and Key” follows the three Locke children who, following their father’s death, move from Seattle to his family home in Massachusetts. They soon discover magical keys hidden throughout the house — appropriately called Keyhouse — that can be used to unlock secret doors. However, a demonic presence is in search of the keys as well. Season 3 of the fantasy horror series is set to release on the streamer this year.

Co-showrunners and executive producers Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement: “Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

“Locke and Key” stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, Griffin Gluck, Aaron Ashmore, Hallea Jones and Brendan Hines.

Along with Cuse and Averill, it was developed for television by Aron Eli Coleite. Executive producers include Cuse, Averill, Coleite, Lindsey Springer, Tim Southam, Michael Morris, Joe Hill, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Chris Ryall, Ted Adams, Lydia Antonini, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs and Kevin Lafferty.