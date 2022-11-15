‘Little America’ Season 2 Trailer Highlights Real-Life Immigrant Stories (TV News Roundup)

Apple has released the trailer for the second season of its anthology series “Little America,” which chronicles inspiring stories of immigrants across America. The series was developed by Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, and is based on Epic Magazine’s photo essay series of the same name.

Episodes throughout the second season build upon the first’s premise of following immigrant stories in pursuit of the American dream, including episodes chronicling a Sri Lankan woman in a marathon car-kissing contest in Texas, a Somali chef in Minneapolis preparing for the Minnesota State Fair, a Korean medical student who dreams of being a hat designer among others.

The second season is set to premiere with all episodes on the streamer on December 9. Check out the trailer below.

In other television news for today:

INITIATIVES

Shondaland announced the “Seat At The Table” initiative, where the company will partner with artists from their various productions to create products that are both representative of the creators’ work on their respective shows. The first collaboration will be with Ellen Mirojnick, “Bridgerton’s” costume designer and jewelry designer Monica Rich Kosann. This partnership will produce a fine jewelry collection that encapsulates the romantic world of the series.

Kosann and Mirojnick designed three core styles for the collection: a poesy ring, a charm and a locket. The partnership will continue into 2023 with fine jewelry collections consisting of special, limited edition pieces.

CLIPS

Catwoman is joining Cartoonito preschool animated series “Batwheels” this month, and the stealthy anti-hero will be voiced by actress Gina Rodriguez. The upcoming episode, “Rev and Let Rev,” will premiere Monday, November 21 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito block and stream the next day on the Cartoonito hub on HBO Max.

“Batwheels” is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, marking DC’s first-ever “Batman” preschool series. The series introduces preschoolers to a Latina iteration of Selina Kyle as Catwoman, with Rodriguez providing the voice for the character.

Check out the clip below.

GUESTS

Tamron Hall will sit down with former first lady and author Michelle Obama for a daytime exclusive interview on “Tamron Hall,” set to air on Monday, November 21. The conversation will cover the recent release of Obama’s new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” and will go behind the scenes on her return to life on tour. This will be Obama’s second appearance on the nationally syndicated show.

Tamron will travel to Philadelphia for the exclusive interview as part of the show’s “Road Trip with Tamron” series, which most recently took the host to Las Vegas to interview R&B Usher at his Park MGM residency. The daytime talk show is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns.

EXECUTIVES

44 Blue Productions, a North Road company, announced that it has hired Jill Dickerson as executive vice president & head of development. Dickerson will oversee content development across multiple genres, reporting to 44 Blue co-CEOs & co-founders Rasha Drachkovitch and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch.

In a joint statement, Drachkovitch and Noonan Drachkovitch said, “On behalf of everyone at 44 Blue, we are delighted that Jill has come aboard at this very exciting time in the company’s growth. We are thrilled to have her creative vision, strategic thinking, strong relationships with A-list talent, and experience as a producer to help take 44 Blue to the next level of content creation.”

Dickerson most recently served as head of unscripted originals at Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat. Prior to joining Snap in January 2020, Dickerson served as senior vice president of programming & development at the Oprah Winfrey Network, where she helped launch the network’s unscripted division.

PODCASTS

CBS News has announced their upcoming investigative podcast “Missing Justice,” which will give listeners an up-close look at the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the United States. CBS News reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson host the six-part original investigative podcast series, which explores the circumstances surrounding the death of Christy Woodenthigh, a Native American woman from the Northern Cheyenne reservation in southeast Montana. The first two episodes of the podcast will be available on Tuesday, November 22, with a new episode released weekly wherever podcasts are available.

The groundwork for the podcast was reported over 19 months with more than 150 interviews, led by the two reporters who both cover the federal government for CBS News. Korte and Erickson got their start at CBS News in 2014 and 2016, respectively, and later extensively covered an array of presidential candidates during the 2020 election cycle.

PROGRAMMING

NBCUniversal and Roku are expanding on their partnership, bringing a variety of local, national and international news to users on The Roku Channel. Four new Spanish-language regional news channels – Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste, and Noticias Telemundo Texas – are now available on the platform, each channel powered by Telemundo-owned stations in each state or region.

By early 2023, additional FAST channels, including Dateline 24/7, TODAY All Day and Sky News International, will launch on The Roku Channel. The expanded partnership also includes a renewal for NBC News NOW on The Roku Channel. Existing NBCUniversal content on The Roku Channel includes NBC News NOW, several NBC local news channels and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel.