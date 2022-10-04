Lionsgate TV Chairman Kevin Beggs Signs Multi-Year Contract Renewal

Lionsgate Television Group chairman and chief content integration officer Kevin Beggs has signed a multi-year renewal of his contract.

“Kevin and his team have done a great job in building Lionsgate Television into a world-class supplier of valuable premium content to buyers throughout the ecosystem,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “Kevin is a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial, innovative and collaborative approach reflects our culture at its best. Under his leadership, our television business is positioned to continue growing its profitability and strengthening its respected brand.”

Under Beggs, Lionsgate’s current roster of scripted series include three broadcast TV shows — “Home Economics” at ABC, “Welcome to Flatch” at Fox, and the breakout hit “Ghosts” at CBS. The studio also picked up a series order at NBC recently for an untitled multi-cam from Mike O’Malley with Jon Cryer starring.

Beyond broadcast, Lionsgate produces the smash hit “Power” franchise for Starz, with the spinoffs “Ghost,” “Raising Kanan,” and “Force” currently airing, as well as multiple other shows at the premium cabler. In total, Lionsgate more than 100 scripted and unscripted shows spread out across its portfolio.

Beggs and Lionsgate TV Group president Sandra Stern have also overseen such hits as AMC’s “Mad Men,” Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Showtime’s “Weeds,” and USA Network’s “The Dead Zone.”

Beggs also heads up the Lionsgate 360 initiative, meant to find homes for Lionsgate IP across a variety of platforms. To that end, Lionsgate recently licensed the “John Wick” prequel series to Peacock and is working to adapt “The 1619 Project” as a docuseries, feature films, and scripted series, and a multi-city exhibition. Their partners on the latter project include Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, Oprah Winfrey and The New York Times,

Beggs’ renewal comes as Lionsgate TV has recently signed new deals with several chief members of its creative team, including: Scott Herbst, executive vice president and head of scripted development; Lee Hollin, executive vice president and head of current programming; and Jocelyn Sabo, senior vice president of scripted development.