‘Line of Duty’s’ Martin Compston Set For New Scottish Docu-Series

“Line of Duty” star Martin Compston is set to lead a new factual series set in his native Scotland.

Tentatively titled “Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling,” the 6-part series will see Compston fly from his adopted homeland of Las Vegas back to Scotland where he will reunite with his friend Phil MacHugh on a tour around the country.

The duo hope to find out “what makes modern Scotland tick” and how the country is being shaped by its people and landscape, from the wild highlands to the bustling cities and including some places off the beaten track. As well as meeting locals and visitors viewers can expect appearances from “the odd famous friend.”

Tern Television, part of Zinc Media Group, will produce the series for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The series was commissioned by Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland and Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and popular factual. BBC commissioning editors are Steve Allen and Clare Mottershead.

Tern Television’s David Marshall will executive produce.

“I’ve travelled all over the country for work and leisure – but this is the first time I’ll be meeting real modern Scots on camera, sharing their thoughts and passions,” said Compston. “We’re excited to get stuck in, and to experience the best that Scotland has to offer in the 21st century.”

Thornton said: “We are thrilled to be working with Martin Compston on this new series and to let viewers see another side to one of the country’s top acting talents as he and his friend Phil take a deep dive into contemporary Scotland. It is a really exciting project, developed by Tern TV and BBC Scotland, working in partnership with BBC Two as part of our ongoing commitment to more nations and network co-production.”

Marshall, added: “Marrying Britain’s top talent with their passions is a Tern sweet spot. Martin is royalty in Scotland and a passionate patriot, so who better to take viewers on an entertaining journey. But this series isn’t just a sedate tour of the familiar sites – it’s a visceral and experiential trip, contrasting hilarious moments and fascinating revelations with universal themes of identity, friendship and social good.”