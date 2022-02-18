Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Lindsey Pearlman, a TV actress who appeared in “General Hospital” and “Chicago Justice,” was found dead on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was 43.

An update posted to the LAPD website reads, “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.”

Pearlman had previously been reported missing by her family and friends. According to the LAPD website, she was last seen on Feb. 13 at 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. Mariposa Ave. in Los Angeles.

A representative for Pearlman did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

