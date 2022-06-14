‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Dailyn Rodriguez Joins as Co-Showrunner

“The Lincoln Lawyer” series has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The series adaptation of the book series by Michael Connelly debuted its first season back in May. The first season consisted of 10 episodes and was based on the book “The Brass Verdict.” Season 2 will also be 10 episodes and will be based on the book “The Fifth Witness.”

It was also announced that Dailyn Rodriguez will board the show in its second season in the role of co-showrunner and executive producer. She will run the show alongside Season 1 showrunner Ted Humphrey. Rodriguez’s past credits include serving as co-showrunner on the USA Network series “Queen of the South,” as well as writing for shows like “Fantasy Island” and “Lie to Me” at Fox and “The Glades” on A&E.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will reprise the role of Mickey Haller in Season 2, with Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) all returning as well along with other Season 1 cast members. In Season 1, Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” was developed by David E. Kelley and Humphrey. Both serve as executive producers on the series alongside Connelly, Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. A+E Studios produces the series for Netflix.

Connelly’s original “The Lincoln Lawyer” novel, which came out in 2006, was adapted for the big screen in 2011 with Matthew McConaughey playing Haller. The Brad Furman film was a box office hit and also starred Marisa Tomei in the role of Haller’s ex-wife Maggie McPherson.