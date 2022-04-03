Limonero Reveals String of Sales Ahead of MipTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Limonero Films, a boutique distributor of factual shows and documentaries, based in London, has announced a string of sales ahead of MipTV.

Make Waves Media’s “Thirties in Color: Countdown to War” has been sold to Japan’s NHK, Italy’s RAI, Spain’s RTVE and Germany’s RTL, which also licensed “Victorian Britain on Film” and “Wild Relations.”

The wildlife title “Wild Relations” was picked up by KBS in Korea and Radio Television Hong Kong.

“Framed in Miami: The Versace Connection,” Limonero’s first true crime series, was picked up by Discovery in Italy, and their food and travel show “Hidden Flavors of India: North East” by Discovery Asia.

Andy Cohen’s “Beijing Spring,” about the Chinese cultural revolution of 1979, was licensed to Sweden’s SVT and Switzerland’s RSI.

Limonero closed a 27-hour package deal with international operator SPI for their FilmBox Channels.

“Fashion Babylon,” which premiered at CPH:DOX, has gone to Movistar Plus in Spain, VGTV in Norway, and Yes Docu in Israel, ahead of its Hot Docs screening next month.

The deals were brokered by Limonero’s Tijana Dkujic, sales and acquisitions manager, and Pamela Martinez Martinez, head of sales and acquisitions, and managing director.

Limonero’s shows launching at MipTV are Sora Media’s “Ahead of Their Time,” the Iranian one-off “From Iran to La Liga,” Mikael Agaton’s science doc “Water: The Strangest Liquid,” and “The Active City” by Gaia Audivisuals.