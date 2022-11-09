Lily Collins to Star in Series Adaptation of ‘The Accomplice’ in Development at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Lily Collins is attached to star in a series adaptation of the Lisa Lutz novel “The Accomplice” currently in development at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

Per the official logline, the series “tells the story of Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, bonded together forever by an unexplained death in their social circle, whose lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered. ‘The Accomplice’ examines the power of shared history, what it costs to keep, and what happens when you start wondering just how well you know the one person who truly knows you.”

Olivia Milch (“Ocean’s Eight,” “Dude”) is adapting the book for the screen and will also executive produce. Collins will executive produce in addition to starring. Dylan Clark and Brian Williams of Dylan Clark Productions will also executive produce along with Charlie McDowell and Alex Orlovsky. Collins and McDowell are married and previously collaborted with Orlovsky on the feature “Windfall.” Amazon Studios will produce.

Collins currently stars in the popular Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” with Collins sharing in the show’s Emmy nomination for best comedy series as a producer. She previously starred alongside Dominic West and David Oyelowo in the 2018 TV adaptation of “Les Misérables.” She also previously starred in the Amazon series “The Last Tycoon.” In addition to “Windfall,” her feature credits include “Mank,” “Tolkien,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” “Okja,” “The English Teacher,” and “The Blind Side.”

