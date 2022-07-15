Lily Allen, Freema Agyeman to Star in Sky Original Comedy ‘Dreamland’

Lily Allen (“How to Build a Girl”) and Freema Agyeman (“Doctor Who”) are set to star in Sky Original comedy “Dreamland.”

“Dreamland” is based on Sharon Horgan’s BAFTA-winning short of the same name about “secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters.”

“Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics,” reads the logline.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Gabby Best, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Frances Barber and Sheila Reid round out the cast. Samantha Bond also makes a guest appearance.

Filming has already kicked off for “Dreamland” in the seaside town of Margate in Kent.

The six-episode series is produced by Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s production company Merman, in association with Sky Studios.

Jon Mountague, director of comedy at Sky Studios and Alex Moody, commissioning editor at Sky Studios commissioned the show for Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky U.K. Mountford and Horgan exec produce for Merman while Jane Bell produces.

Emma Jane Unsworth is showrunner and associate producer. Alex Moody serves as executive producer for Sky Studios.

Dreamland will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW in 2023.

Emma Jane Unsworth, Gabby Best, Sharma Walfall and Sarah Kendall write the series while Ellie Heydon will direct. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will rep international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

It will be pop singer Allen’s debut role. Last year she made her West End debut in “2:22 – A Ghost Story.”