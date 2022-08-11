Lil Rel Howery Sets New HBO Comedy Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Lil Rel Howery has lined up his second HBO stand up comedy special, Variety has learned exclusively.

This will be Howery’s second HBO stand up special after 2019’s “Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw.” The new special will tape in Howery’s hometown of Chicago in the coming weeks. It will then be available on both HBO and HBO Max.

“Getting the opportunity to do another comedy special with HBO is a dream come true, but even more so this time around because I’m excited for the world to see what happens when I go back to my roots,” Howery said. “It’ll be a homecoming to remember!”

In addition to his celebrated work as a stand up comedian, Howery has gained recognition in recent years for his efforts as an actor. He most famously played TSA agent Rod Williams in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning feature “Get Out.” He has since starred in films like “Free Guy” opposite Ryan Reynolds, “Fatherhood” along with Kevin Hart, “Bird Box” with Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes, and “Judas and the Black Messiah” with his “Get Out” co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya.

In television, Howery created and starred in the Fox sitcom “Rel.” He has also been in shows like “South Side,” “Insecure,” and “The Chi.” He starred in NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” with Jerrod Carmichael, with Carmichael having directed Howery’s first HBO special. He previously served as a guest host on the ABC late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as well.

