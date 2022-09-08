Lifetime Sets Two New Films Inspired by Ann Rule Novels (TV News Roundup)

Lifetime has announced two new TV movies, “A Rose For Her Grave” and “Desperate Hours,” both inspired by novels from author Ann Rule.

“A Rose For Her Grave” stars Chrishell Stause of “Selling Sunset” fame, Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey, and follows serial wife-killer Randy Roth opposite the woman who finally brings him to justice.

Gina Gershon will serve as a first-time director for “Desperate Hours.” Samantha Mathis, Harrison Thomas and David Conrad star in the film. The screenplay is an adaptation of Rule’s novel “Last Chance.” The film follows a mother who finds herself and her young children held hostage by a man who forces his way into their home after committing a murder earlier in the day.

Both films will debut on the network in 2023.

Also in today’s TV news:

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE announced two new hires: Dan Ventrelle will join as executive vice president of talent, and Maurice F. Edelson will join as executive VP, chief legal officer. Ventrelle, who most recently was president of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, will now oversee WWE’s talent department and report to chief content officer Paul Levesque. Prior to joining WWE, Edelson boasts 25 years of legal and business experience within media, arts and entertainment industries. Now, he will report to chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

PROGRAMMING

Home shopping network HSN has debuted on YouTube TV. On the new platform, HSN brings live video commerce programming across a variety of product categories. HSN and QVC are the only two retailers currently on YouTube TV.

STREAMING

Spectrum News has launched its connected TV app for Roku and Apple TV streaming devices. The new app, meant to complement the Spectrum News mobile app, provides Spectrum customers live streams of all of Spectrum’s local linear TV news networks. It also includes video-on-demand content and full episodes of Spectrum News specials. The app is free to anyone for a 30-day trial, after which it will be available to all Spectrum customers at no additional charge.