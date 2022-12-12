Lifetime Hires Amy Savitsky as Senior Vice President of Unscripted Development and Programming

Lifetime has appointed Amy Savitsky as its senior vice president of unscripted development and programming. She joins Brie Miranda Bryant to co-lead non-fiction programming. Amy Winter, Lifetime’s executive vice president and head of programming, made the announcement Monday.

“Having worked with Amy prior, we already have a shorthand and I know she can hit the ground running,” said Winter. “Amy is one of the most creative executives I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with and I’m thrilled that she is joining the Lifetime team to help lead unscripted alongside Brie. The future is of Lifetime’s unscripted content is bright with these two powerhouses at the helm.”

Bryant will continue oversight of premium event documentary series and specials like “Surviving R. Kelly,” “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” and “Janet Jackson.” Both executives will report to Winter.

“I could not be more excited to be reunited with Amy Winter and to work alongside Brie as we evolve Lifetime’s unscripted portfolio,” said Savitsky. “I’m excited to jump back into female-centric content on such an established women’s brand.”

In her previous role, Savitsky served as the senior vice president of development and programming for History, where she oversaw the channel’s development and served as executive producer on series including “The Proof Is Out There” and “The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters.” She was formerly the senior vice president of development and programming for A&E, where she was responsible for overseeing some of the network’s most acclaimed series, including “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” and “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole.”

Prior to joining A+E Networks, Savitsky served as vice president of development for TLC, where she oversaw the day-to-day management of the network’s development team. Among the franchises launched under her tenure are “Breaking Amish” and “My 600lb Life.” Prior to TLC, she was vice president of development for Discovery Channel where her credits included “Alaska: The Last Frontier,” “Property Wars” and “Swamp Brothers.” She also managed the team responsible for series development. Savitsky also held development roles at Discovery Health Channel. Previously, she worked for DreamWorks SKG in Los Angeles.