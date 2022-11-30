Lifetime Announces Airdate for ‘Reba McEntire’s The Hammer’ (TV News Roundup)

Lifetime has announced the airdate for “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer,” which marks Lifetime’s second collaboration with the country music singer following 2021’s “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.”

Inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker, the original film follows Kim Wheeler (McEntire), a lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and becomes one of the few traveling judges left in America. “The Hammer” reunites McEntire with her “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman and stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.

The film is produced by The Cartel and Pahrump Pictures with Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Anthony Fankhauser, Steven St. Arnaud and McEntire serving as executive producers. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden.

“Reba McEntire’s The Hammer” premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Also in today’s TV news:

CAST

Skyh Black is set to star in the BET Studios original thriller “Love Marry Kill.” The “All the Queens Men” star will play Marcus Benoit and also serve as co-executive producer through his Pinetree Park Entertainment banner.

“Love Marry Kill” follows forensic pathologist Jordan Toussaint as she tries to solve who killed her best friend Elise Harrington in a hit-and-run. When Toussaint returns home to Louisiana, she enlists the help of former lover, police detective Marcus Benoit (Black) to join her on the case.

The film is written by Angela Burt-Murray, who will also produce alongside Megan Ellstrom and Larry Grimaldi, and Trey Haley (“The Black Hamptons”) is set to direct. “Love Marry Kill” will shoot on location in New Orleans in December.