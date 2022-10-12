‘Life After’ Docuseries to Premiere on Prime Video, Features 12 Retired NFL Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Neo Studios has partnered with New World Distribution for the upcoming docuseries “Life After,” set to premiere Oct. 18 on Prime Video.

Directed by Nick Ruff, the eight-part docuseries follows 12 retired NFL players as they face a new chapter of their lives following their professional football careers. Each episode of “Life After” spotlights a former NFL player, including DeMarcus Ware, Spice Adams, Thomas Q. Jones, Bear Pascoe, Al Baker, Justin Forsett, Jeff Allen, Andrew Hawkins, Domenik Hixon, Sherrod Martin, Daniel Wilcox and Myron Rolle. The series features intimate interviews with the NFL veterans, along with their family members and friends.

“These athletes were so iconic in their football careers that their post-NFL lives are largely overlooked,” said Neo Studios’ head of unscripted Mike Basone. “One of our specialties at Neo is uncovering these under-explored and unexpected stories from the sports world, and ‘Life After’ is right in our sweet spot in that it highlights universal themes, including mental health and identity struggles, all while telling a story of human triumph. Audiences everywhere, sports fans and beyond, will be rooting for these individuals in their new endeavors.”

“Life After” is created by Paul Hutchens and produced by Neo Studios, New World Distribution and Forever Holiday. Melanie Capacia Johnson and Basone serve as executive producers for Neo Studios. Hutchens, Forever Holiday’s Luke Arreguin, Midnight Train Productions’ Thomas Q. Jones and Black in Hollywood’s Brandon Miree executive produce, with Martha Sanchez as associate producer. Cary Floyd executive produces for New World, while Griffin Gmelich and Quincy Newell serve as executive producers for TwentyOne14 Media.

Watch the full trailer below.