‘Liaison’ First Look: Apple TV+ Thriller Series Set for February Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV+ shared a first look (above) at “Liaison,” a six-episode thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in the first French and English multi-language Apple Original series. “Liaison” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Feb. 24, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 31.

The contemporary thriller explores how the mistakes of one’s past has the potential to destroy their future, combining action with a multi-layered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love. In addition to Cassell and Green, the series also stars Peter Mullan, Gerard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Irene Jacob, Laetitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray and Thierry Fremont.

“Liaison” is created and written by Virginie Brac, and is directed by Stephen Hopkins. The series is co-produced by Newen Studio-backed companies Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions, and executive produced by Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Cassel, Sarada McDermott, Hopkins, Justin Thomson and Edward Barlow.

In other television news today:

DATES

Disney’s Onyx Collective announced a Feb. 24 streaming premiere date for its first narrative feature film, “Bruiser.” Director Miles Warren’s feature debut is about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity. 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter.

Ryder Picture Company, Lyrical Media, Silent R Management and Toula67 Entertainment produced the film. Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Frank, Scott Lumpkin and Rhodes serve as producers. “Bruiser” started out as a short film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, made its international debut at Toronto International Film Festival and had its domestic premiere at AFI Film Festival.

“Bruiser” will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

SERIES ORDERS

Peacock announced the straight-to-series order of contemporary horror thriller “Untitled Ian McCulloch Project.” The series will follow a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat, in a story inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel “Stinger” by Robert McCammon.

Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will executive produce alongside director/executive producer E.L. Katz, writer/executive producer McCulloch and executive producer/author McCammon. Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster. The series comes from Wan’s Atomic Monster and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

INITIATIVES

Husslup, a networking marketplace that connects creative talent in media and entertainment with the companies looking to staff them, has raised a $2.5 million seed round. The round was led by f7 Ventures and Fuel Capital, with participation from Ulu Ventures, Gaingels and 360 Venture Collective.

The company will use the funds to hire more individuals to its core team, which is led by founder and CEO H Schuster and CTO Alex Maghen. The investment will also be used to add more search and reporting features for production partners, increase marketing and scale beyond the beta.

The platform works with more than 40 companies and professional organizations, including studios like NBCU, production companies like Blumhouse, independent multi-platform entertainment companies like Fuse Media and non-profits including Women in Film and Outfest. More than 4,000 creatives, including writers, producers, directors, editors and animators, have signed up to date.

Schuster remarked: “We met our goal to raise from fantastic women-led funds and diverse syndicates, which reinforces Husslup’s mission of democratizing access to the entertainment industry. In fact, about 65% of Husslup’s current membership self-identifies as diverse in at least one category. With this financing we are strongly positioned to transform Hollywood’s old clique with one click.”