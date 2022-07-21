‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Set To Expand Into International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

The long-running U.S. game show “Let’s Make a Deal” will expand into eight new international territories in a new deal brokered by Marcus/Glass Productions and Can’t Stop Media, an international sales group.

The gamer, which is hosted by Wayne Brady and produced by Fremantle for CBS in the U.S., is aiming to expand to Germany, Indonesia, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Hungary, Ireland and Poland under new deals. Each territory has a prior history and following with the show, and local broadcasters and production companies will facilitate airings in their respective countries.

Marcus/Glass Productions is a joint production venture between Marcus Entertainment chairman Marcus Lemonis and Glass Entertainment Group CEO Nancy Glass. The pair acquired the intellectual property for the show in August of last year.

“The continued expansion of ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ into further international territories shows that audiences have a strong appetite to be entertained by game shows,” Lemonis said. “At a time when there is so much uncertainty and strife in the world, it’s great to be able to bring audiences together around fun and uplifting content.”

In Germany, SAT1 revived “Geh aufs Ganze” (Go All Out), the country’s adaptation of the game show; it as been renewed for a second season and will be produced by Fremantle’s UFA Show & Factual. In Indonesia, the local version of the show (“Super Deal)” returned to a daily strip on GTV starting June 25. It is produced by Fremantle Indonesia (PT Dunia).

Hungary’s TV2 commissioned the format as “Zsákbamacska,” having previously aired in the 1990s. France’s Hervé Hubert Productions will redevelop the format there; it also produced the local version for TF1 between 1998 and 2004. In Poland, FremantleMedia Polska is working on a reboot of the format, which aired as “Idź na całość” on Polsat between 1997 and 2001. Also, Banijay will produce the program in Italy, and Fremantle’s Thames TV has taken an option for the UK and Ireland.

The history of “Let’s Make a Deal” dates back to 1963, when the original series was created and produced by Stefan Hatos and Monty Hall. In the show’s current iteration, television personality Wayne Brady hosts, with the series currently on its 13th season on CBS with more than 2,000 episodes aired.

“The non-stop success of the U.S. version has resulted in a tremendous amount of interest from international markets,” added Glass. “Can’t Stop has closed deal after deal very quickly. We look forward to them selling more territories in the coming months.”

Can’t Stop Media is an entertainment content boutique based out of London. It was founded by Matthieu Porte, Arnaud Renard and Damien Porte in 2011, prioritizing content such as game shows, primetime family entertainment and docu-drama series.

Of the deal, Matthieu Porte remarked, “‘Let’s Make a Deal’ is such a fantastic format and brand that it only took us six months to get it back on the radar in eight territories. It is only the beginning as we feel this format has similar potential, with its timeless elements and mechanics, to brands such as ‘The Price Is Right,’ ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ or ‘Family Feud.’”