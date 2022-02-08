NBC News’ Lester Holt to Interview President Biden for Super Bowl LVI

NBC News will show an interview between Lester Holt and President Joseph Biden during NBC’s Super Bowl pre-game show on Sunday February 13.

NBC said the interview is slated to take place in Virginia, and will mark President Biden’s first sit-down interview with a news organization in 2022.

The sit-down appears to be taped, which the White House the networks showing the Big Game have started doing during the Trump administration. President Obama often agreed to talk to journalists live. That arrangement dials down some of the complexity of the event, which often forced TV journalists to keep questions and answers concise owing to both time parameters and the attention span of the audience.

Holt was up to interview President Trump for the Super Bowl in 2018, but the president opted not to take part in what has become a tradition in recent years. At the time, Trump was under scrutiny for making remarks about Black football players who were taking a knee during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at football games –and would have no doubt faced questions about it from any credible news organization.

NBC plans to air parts of the interview first on “NBC Nightly News” on Thursday, February 10. NBC plans to show other highlights on Friday, February 11, on “Today,” “NBC Nightly News,” MSNBC, NBCNews. com and the streaming-video outlet NBC News Now.

Gayle King, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Savannah Guthrie, Scott Pelley and Matt Lauer are among the network correspondents who have interviewed U.S. Presidents before the Super Bowl over the years.