Brie Larson’s ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ At Apple Adds Seven to Cast Including Lewis Pullman, Beau Bridges, Kevin Sussman

“Lessons in Chemistry,” the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series led and executive produced by Brie Larson, has added Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, Beau Bridges to the cast.

The series is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”) will play Calvin. He is repped by Anonymous Content, CAA, & IDPR.

King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love”) will play Harriet Slone. She is repped by The Gersh Agency, Door 24 and Sloane Offer.

Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”) will play Fran Frask. She is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) will play Wakely. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment and attorney John Meigs.

Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) will play Boryweitz

Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “Better Call Saul”) will play Walter. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Door 24.

Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons,” “Masters of Sex”) will play Wilson. He is repped by CAA and Wolf Kasteler Public Relations.

Apple also debuted two first look images from the series, above and below.

From Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Lee Eisenberg serves as showrunner. Larson executive produces with co-executive producer Elijah Allan-Blitz for their The Great Unknown Productions banner. Other executive producers include Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films; Susannah Grant; Natalie Sandy and Eisenberg for Piece of Work Entertainment; and Louise Shore. Bonnie Garmus co-executive produces. Production on the series, which is set to debut in 2023, is currently underway.