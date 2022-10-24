Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67.

Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John Griffin in a guest spot.

Both Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television, which produces “Call Me Kat,” issued statements following Jordan’s death.

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” the Fox statement reads. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

WBTV’s statement reads, ““Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”

“Call Me Kat” is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with WBTV and Fox. Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari serve as co-showrunners, and executive produces alongside Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful, Bialik for Sad Clown Productions, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios, and Miranda Hart, who created “Miranda,” the British series “Call Me Kat” is based on.