Leslie Jones to Star in Adult Animated Comedy Series in the Works at Warner Bros Animation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leslie Jones is set to lead the voice cast of an adult animated comedy series currently in early development at Warner Bros. Animation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Jones will executive produce the untitled series in addition to voicing the lead character of Plastic Woman. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the show is not connected to the female-led take on the DC character Plastic Man that was reportedly in the works as a feature back in 2020.

Plot details for the show are being kept under wraps. No writer is currently attached to the series, nor does it have a network home yet.

Jones is an accomplished actress and standup comedian. She broke out during her time on “Saturday Night Live,” on which she was a writer and actress for multiple seasons before leaving the show in 2019. She earned three Emmy nominations during her time with the show, including two for best supporting actress in a comedy series. Her other TV roles include “Our Flag Means Death,” and “Workaholics,” while she currently hosts the ABC reboot of “Supermarket Sweep.” She has also starred in films such as “Coming 2 America” and 2016’s “Ghostbusters.” She received widespread praise for live-tweeting of multiple Olympic games beginning in 2016.

Warner Bros. Animation has multiple adult animated comedies at present, all of which are set up at HBO Max. There is the critically-acclaimed DC series “Harley Quinn,” which is due back for a third season some time this year. Variety exclusively reported that a spinoff of the show called “Noonan’s,” which sees Kite Man purchase a bar frequented by villains and goons, has been ordered to series. Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling recently debuted a first-look at the upcoming adult animated series “Velma,” which will tell the origin story of the titular “Scooby Doo” character.