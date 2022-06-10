Lesley Manville Joins Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline in Alfonso Cuarón Apple Series ‘Disclaimer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lesley Manville is set to appear in Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple series “Disclaimer,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Manville joins previously announced series leads Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the series, as well as cast members Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Hoyeon, and Louis Partridge.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, Blanchett will star as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Manville will play Nancy, a woman devastated by her young son’s untimely death. Her life has been defined by her grief, and she lives a quiet life with her husband (Kline).

Manville received an Academy Award nomination in 2018 for her supporting role in the Paul Thomas Anderson film “Phantom Thread.” She is also a five-time BAFTA Award nominee, most recently for her work in the comedy series “Mum.” Her other credits include “River” and the film “Another Year.” She will next be seen in the Starz series adaptation of “Dangerous Liaisons” at Starz and in the final two seasons of “The Crown.”

She is repped by Artists Rights Group.

Cuarón serves as writer, director, and executive producer on “Disclaimer” via Esperanto Filmoj, which is currently under an overall deal at Apple. Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel will serve as directors of photography on the project. Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez executive produces along with Anonymous Content’s David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin. Blanchett executive produces and Knight serves as co-executive producer.