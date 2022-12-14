‘Lego Masters’ Renewed for Season 4 at Fox and Sets Second ‘Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular’

“Lego Masters” has been renewed for its fourth season at Fox. Additionally, the series has set a second installment of “Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.”

Season 4 will premiere during the 2023-2024 TV season. The series, hosted and executive produced by Will Arnett, is based on the British series of the same name and sees teams of Lego enthusiasts compete in different building challenges to win a cash prize and earn the title of Lego Masters.

The renewal of “Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” comes ahead of the first installment, which airs on Dec. 19, 20 and 21. This year’s special sees Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, Finesse Mitchell and Leslie Jordan, who tragically died this year, team up with previous “Lego Masters” contestants Boone Langston, Mel Brown, Natalie Cleveland and Dominic Forte and win money for charity. The second “Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” is set for December 2023.

LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the Lego Group. Along with Arnett, executive producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the Lego Group.

“’Lego Masters’ represents what TV does best, bringing all ages together for a night of family-friendly fun and competition,” said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment. “The builders raised the bar with an incredible fusion of creativity and engineering genius in Season 3, which featured even more pop culture-piercing themed episodes and our toughest competition yet. With Will Arnett back as host, alongside our immensely talented production crew and partners at Endemol Shine America, the sky’s the limit on Season 4”

The “Lego Masters” news came out of Fox’s winter press day, where Fox also shared that previously announced dating series “Farmer Wants a Wife” has set Jennifer Nettles to host and will premiere on March 8. It follows four farmers from across the country as they take a group of women to their farm and show them their lifestyles in hopes of finding love.

“Farmer Wants a Wife” is produced by Eureka Productions. Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha and David Tibballs and showrunner Lauren Taylor Harding executive produce, with David Emery as executive producer in post.

“Bringing the world’s most popular dating show to Fox requires a superstar host to match, and we found the perfect pairing in Jennifer, a multi-talented entertainer who’s a little country, a little big city and huge on heart and humor, making her the perfect choice for wrangling romance in the heartland,” Wallach said.