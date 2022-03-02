Legendary TV Hires Jen Roskind as Executive Vice President of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Television has hired Jen Roskind to serve as executive vice president of production, Variety has learned exclusively.

In her new role, Roskind will manage all aspects of the studio’s operations, including physical production, post-production, safety & risk management and production labor. She will report to Carmi Zlotnik, president of Legendary TV.

“We are fortunate and excited to have Jen join our team at such a pivotal time in the TV marketplace,” said Zlotnik. “Her experience and credibility have already led her to make remarkable contributions, and her arrival adds to the focus on expanding and growing our production capabilities. It’s fantastic to have such a wonderful teammate.”

Roskind joins Legendary TV from Netflix, where she was director of original series, drama. She also previously served as vice president of production at FX. While there, she oversaw shows such as “Fosse/Verdon,” “Mrs. America,” “A Teacher,” “Fargo” Season 4, and “Dave” Season 2.

“I am thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at Legendary Television and to contribute to the studio’s continued growth,” Roskind said. “Legendary has an impressive slate of projects, ranging from expansive world-building and character-driven series to anime to international local-language initiatives with productions happening across the globe, making it a very exciting place to be.”

Roskind executive produced three seasons of the HBO series “Animals” as well as the shows “Good Game” for YouTube Red and “Art Prison” for Adult Swim. On the film side, she produced indie features like “Arctic Void,” “Unlovable,” and “Brave New Jersey” among several others. She headed up production at the popular comedy website Cracked and served in the same role for Demand Media’s YouTube premium channels. She began her career in production in New York City under the mentorship of Celia D. Costas.