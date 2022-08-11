‘Legendary,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘We’re Here’ Among Juried Emmy Winners

Although the Creative Arts Emmys aren’t set to be handed out until Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, the Television Academy has already named “Legendary” and “We’re Here” among its winners in the juried categories.

Netflix’s “Arcane” led the way with three wins for individual achievement in animation. Winners in costume, interactive programming and motion design were also handed out.

The winners are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups and chosen via a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

“Arcane” (The Boy Savior)

Netflix

A Riot Entertainment and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To – Color Script Artist

“Arcane” (Happy Progress Day!)

Netflix

A Riot Entertainment and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Julien Georgel – Art Direction

“Arcane” (When These Walls Come Tumbling Down)

Netflix

A Riot Entertainment and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Bruno Couchinho – Background Designer

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical”

Boyd In 3D

Prime Video, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures

Lexy Naut – Storyboard Artist

“The House”

Netflix

Nexus Studios for Netflix

Kecy Salangad – Animator

“Love, Death + Robots”

Jibaro, Netflix, Blur Studio for Netflix

Alberto Mielgo – Character Designer

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

“We’re Here” (Evansville, Indiana)

HBO/HBO Max. HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell – Costume Designer

Diego Montoya – Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz – Costume Designer

Marco Marco – Costume Designer

Patryq Howell – Costume Designer

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Annie Live!”

NBC, Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal – Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas – Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“Legendary” (Whorror House)

HBO/HBO Max, HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green – Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine – Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin- Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks- Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo – Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel – Makeup Artist

Glen Alen- Makeup Artist

“We’re Here” (Kona, Hawaii)

HBO/HBO Max, HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Jeremy Damion Austin – makeup Artist

Martin De Luna Jr. -Makeup Artist

Tyler Devlin – Makeup Artist

Outstanding Motion Design

“Home Before Dark”

Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz – Creative Director

Brad Colwell – Creative Director

Kimberly Tang – Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen – Art Director