‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Renewed for Season 3 at Amazon

“The Legend of Vox Machina” has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon. The announcement was made as part of the show’s New York Comic Con panel.

The show was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere, with Season 2 set to debut in January. Amazon also released a first look at Season 2, which can be seen below. Per the official description of the new season, “After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.”

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is based on the characters and adventures featured in Critical Role, a web series in which a group of voice actors get together to play “Dungeons & Dragons.” The first season of “The Legend of Vox Machina” followed the Briarwood arc from Critical Role’s first campaign.

The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham and Matthew Mercer, all of whom also serve as executive producers. Brandon Auman, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina also executive produce. The show is produced for Amazon by Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse.

Season 1 also had an A-list ensemble of additional voice actors, including Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, Indira Varma, Stephen Root, Dominic Monaghan, Khary Payton, Gina Torres, Rory McCann, Esme Creed-Miles and more.