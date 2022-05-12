‘Legacies’ Canceled After Four Seasons at CW

“Legacies” has been canceled after four seasons at The CW, Variety has learned.

The show is the latest CW drama to get canceled. Previously, the network announced it was not moving ahead with new seasons of the DC shows “Naomi,” “Batwoman,” and “Legends of Tomorrow” as well as “4400,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “In the Dark.”

The cancellation of “Legacies” brings the “Vampire Diaries” universe to a close at The CW. “The Vampire Diaries” ran from 2009-2017 at the network, while the spinoff “The Originals” aired from 2013-2018. “Legacies” debuted in 2018.

“Legacies” was set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted. It tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

The cast included Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, Chris Lee as Kaleb, Leo Howard as Ethan Mac, Ben Levin as Jed, and Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman.

Julie Plec created the series and served as an executive producer along with Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein, and Gina Girolamo. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios produced.

Plec is staying in the vampire business, however. She is currently working on the series “Vampire Academy” at Peacock, which she co-created with Marguerite MacIntyre. Both serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the new show. Plec is also working with fellow “Vampire Diaries” co-creator Kevin Williamson on the series “Death Day” at Peacock.