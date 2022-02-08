‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank to Make New Female-Led Series ‘Palomino’ for Netflix

“The Crown” producers Left Bank Pictures are making “Palomino – a new female-led series – for Netflix.

The eight-part series revolves around Erin Collantes, a British teacher in Spain who gets caught up in a “brutal” supermarket robbery. But when one of the robbers purports to recognize her, she finds her life slowly unraveling.

“In Palomino, a town of secrets, Erin Collantes fights to clear her name and protect her family… But is she really who she claims to be?” reads the logline.

The series is set to start shooting later this year in Spain.

Casting has yet to be announced.

“Palomino” is written by Jack Lothian (“Strike Back”) who will also showrun and exec produce the series.

Iram Haq (“What Will People Say”) is lead director while series producer is Nuala O’Leary (“Official Secrets”).

Rob Bullock and Andy Harries exec produce alongside Lothian.

Left Bank Pictures, which is owned Sony Pictures Television, has become a regular supplier of high budget drama for the streamer. As well as smash hit series “The Crown,” which follows the royal family from Queen Elizabeth’s ascent to the throne following the death of her father in 1952, the oufit has made “White Lines,” fronted by Laura Haddock and also set in Spain, and thriller “Behind Her Eyes” for Netflix.

The penultimate season of “The Crown” is due to be released in Nov. It will feature Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West, who are taking over from Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the series. Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as the Queen.