Leah Remini Joins ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judges Panel After Matthew Morrison’s Exit

Leah Remini is joining the judging panel for the Fox competition series “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Remini’s addition to the show comes after “Glee” alum Matthew Morrison exited the judging panel after he failed to follow “competition production protocols.” According to a report from People, Morrison was fired after he sent private messages on social media to a female contestant. Morrison subsequently took to Instagram to deny any inappropriate conduct on his part.

Remini joins the judging panel that now consists of herself, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa. Cat Deeley is the host. Remini will make her debut in the 300th episode of the series, which airs June 15.

“I am thrilled to join ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ on its milestone 300th episode,” said Remini. “I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

Per Fox, the 300th episode will celebrate the show’s legacy and introduce this season’s Top 12 dancers, selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio to showcase their talents in various dance genres, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

“So You Think You Can Dance” has run for 16 seasons, picking up 71 Emmy nominations along the way. That includes 17 wins, including ones for best choreography and best costumes.

The series hails from 19 Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television, and MRC. The series is executive produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.