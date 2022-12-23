Lea Michele and Darren Criss Spread Holiday Joy Through New York City in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Clip (TV News Roundup)

In a bonus clip from “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” longtime friends Lea Michele and Darren Criss drive through New York City singing holiday songs, including one of Criss’ own from “A Very Darren Crissmas.”

Earlier this month, new episodes of the series premiered on Apple TV+, featuring Sandra Oh and Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser and Wilco, Kevin and Michael Bacon (also known as The Bacon Brothers), Method Man and Chris Redd, the cast of Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind,” Ciara and Russel Wilson and Hillary and Chelsea Clinton along with Amber Ruffin.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers James Corden, Eric Pankowski and Ben Winston.

Check out the clip below.

In other television news today:

DATES

Revolt has launched its first-ever investigative special, “The Real Thirst Trap,” covering Black communities across America battling systematic water pollution. The show premiered Dec. 22 on Revolt Black News.

The special is hosted by Mara S. Campo, who will serve as the newly appointed Global News Anchor of Revolt Black News. Mara will host the multimedia company’s flagship series, “Revolt Black News Weekly,” and act as the news division’s managing editor.

“The Real Thirst Trap” investigates the detrimental impacts that polluted water has on Black communities, where many are paying for water that they can’t even bathe in. The special gives a voice to typically unheard individuals from Flint, Mich., New Orleans, La. and Watts, Calif., that are battling pollutants, toxic landfills and water systems under threat.

“By announcing Mara joining Revolt, as we air our first investigative special, we are sending a deliberate signal to the world that we are building a best-in-class news division that will center the needs of Black people from across the diaspora and boldly tell the stories the rest of media chooses to ignore,” said Detavio Samuels, CEO of Revolt. “I couldn’t be more proud to have yet another Black woman helping to lead the charge & contribute to that mission.”

CNN Films will broadcast the documentary “Navalny,” directed by Daniel Roher, on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. As the world watches Russia’s brutal aggression continue against Ukraine, the gripping investigation of the 2020 attempted assassination of Alexey Navalny reminds the world of the serious repression and danger the Russian government presents for its own citizens.



During the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, Navalny and his family allowed Roher access to document his physical recovery from their secret location. Roher and the production team weave interviews with the former Russian presidential candidate and his family, as well as Navalny’s Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) colleagues, to describe the events leading up to the attempt upon his life that the world first witnessed via social media.

Later, together with investigative journalists led by Christo Grozev, the executive director of Bellingcat, the team reveals a sprawling web of Russian government surveillance that had tracked the Putin opposition leader for years, ultimately exposing a shocking plot to poison him with the Russian government-linked nerve toxin, Novichok.

“Navalny” is produced by Odessa Rae of RaeFilm Studios, Diane Becker and Melanie Miller of Fishbowl Films and Shane Boris of Cottage M. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films and Maria Pevchikh of the FBK are executive producers of the documentary. The editorial team was led by Langdon Page and Maya Daisy Hawke.

STREAMING

Endeavor Streaming and the SuperMotocross League have launched a new streaming service, SuperMotocross Video Pass, featuring Supercross, Pro Motocross, the SuperMotocross Playoffs and Super Motocross World Championship events on one unified platform. Beginning in January, fans outside of the United States can expect to tune in for all 17 Supercross rounds and 11 Pro Motocross rounds.

The streaming package also includes the newly formed SuperMotocross Playoff Rounds and SuperMotocross World Championship set to take place in October in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — the birthplace of Supercross.

SuperMotocross Video Pass subscriptions are available now in all countries and territories outside the United States, and fans will be able to stream all 31 rounds between January and October.